[Funding alert] Feminine hygiene startup Sanfe raises $1M in Series A round

Delhi-based feminine hygiene and intimate skincare brand ﻿Sanfe﻿ on Monday announced that it has raised a fresh Series A round of $1 million. The participants in the investment round include LetsVenture, Ajay Garg, Tarun Sharma (mCaffeine), Arjun Vaidya, and Dhimant Parekh among other D2C founders.

Founded by IIT-Delhi graduates Archit Aggarwal and Harry Sehrawat, Sanfe plans to utilise the capital in marketing and customer-centricity. The brand is also working on associations and collaborations to increase its presence and recall among the target audience. Sanfe recently brought Radhika Apte on board as brand ambassador.

According to the startup, Sanfe’s online business has grown by 55 percent in the current quarter, and the brand has achieved over 210 percent growth annually. Last year, Sanfe had raised $1 million in pre-Series A round from Shankar Naryanan, Rohit Chanana, and Titan Capital, among others.

Get connected to Sanfe

Speaking on the investment, Harry Sehrawat, Co-founder, Sanfe said,

“Our investors have helped us immensely to make our vision a reality with their guidance and deep involvement. It has helped us ensure that we stay true to our mission of being a voice and choice for women’s intimate wellness and hygiene."

Sanfe

ALSO READ TiE expects to facilitate funding to the tune of $100M at the sustainability summit

"This year, we are going to scale up the business, build up a strong portfolio of products with new categories, to focus on customer experience, and problem-solving. Thus, it will create a better world for women,” he added.

Get connected to Sanfe

The startup's existing product portfolio includes categories like Intimate Skincare, Body Grooming, and Period Care.

The products are available online, on Sanfe’s website, as well as on ecommerce platforms including Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Snapdeal, Flipkart, and others. The company is expanding its reach and focusing on feminine hygiene and wellness. The brand projects to have a much deeper market penetration with current and new products being added to the suite.

“I am a firm believer in partnering with brands that are future-proof and show vast potential for growth. Sanfe is undoubtedly getting it right with their focus to connect to women as their ‘all-time companion’ for their different body needs without hesitation," added Sunitha Ramaswamy, President of Early-stage Business, LetsVenture.

"We have observed a drastic boom in the D2C space due to the ongoing pandemic, and there is an upsurge in demand for intimate skincare, menstrual hygiene, and body grooming specially made for women. We feel that the consumers' needs are evolving and to meet those needs it is crucial to have a brand like Sanfe catering to unnoticed women needs. The company has an impressive track record of proven success via their unique business model being run by a passionate young founding team. I look forward to being part of their growth story,” she added.

Get connected to Sanfe