[Funding alert] Fitness startup Alpha Coach raises $1.25M from Jani Ventures INC, others

Fitness startup Alpha Coach has raised funding of $1.25 million from Jani Ventures and a clutch of investors, including UK-based Dimitri Goulandris, and friends and family.

Alpha Coach is a personal training platform that offers tailor-made fitness programmes to its clients. In a press release, the fitness startup said that it will use the funds to continue building a strong team as well as for launching and scaling up its fitness-tech platform to provide a refreshing, engaging and results-focused fitness experience for Indians. In its statement, the company claims that it is now valued at $5 million.

Alpha Coach says it is specially designed for busy individuals who want to become more active, but aren’t able to find the right guidance, structure, and systems. As part of the programme, users will have access to tailored diets and meal plans, customised exercise regimens, and 24-hour access to their respective coaches. Combined with technology, personalisation and dedication, every Alpha Coach user is sure to witness a meaningful and long-lasting physique transformation, the startup claims

The company is a brainchild of Ketan Mavinkurve, a fitness enthusiast, who struggled to find a programme for himself to stay fit with his busy schedule. While he tried several programmes, they failed to take his personal fitness levels, body structure, food choices, work routine, and habits into consideration.

He got down to researching the lifestyles of hundreds of celebrities, professional models, and athletes to understand why and how they got the perfect body. He also researched their habits and routines to deep dive into how they lived a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. This entire study led him to eventually undergo a life-changing transformation that transcended the physical into various other spheres as well.

After his own transformation, and wanting to be able to impact the lives of countless others, he went on to create Alpha Coach, a completely tailored one-to-one online training platform. Ketan teamed up with Vishnu Venugopal, an engineer, and a fitness mentor with over 10 years of experience in this field, and kicked off Alpha Coach in June 2020.