[Funding alert] Premier League's James Milner and Adam Lallana invest in Indian golf performance app Upgame

Gurugram-based data intelligence, practice tracking and coaching platform for golfers, Upgame has raised an undisclosed amount from Premier League players James Milner and Adam Lallana through their firm White Rose Sports Management.

The app claims to have registered a 30X growth in its monthly revenues since January this year, and has successfully retained over 85 percent of its users as it expands across geographies.

Other investors in Upgame include Danny Conway, the San Francisco-based ex Facebook, Andreesen Horowitz, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist; Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, one of India's renowned corporate leaders and RN Sports Management.

Sameer Sawhney, Founder and CEO, Upgame

The sports performance app currently specialises in golf and helps players analyse their game and get a deeper understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. Its map-based interface and unique metrics, that are shareable between player and coach via the app itself, have led to a 790 percent increase in data collection from users.

Speaking about the funding, Sameer Sawhney, Founder and CEO, Upgame said,

“Both James and Adam are legends of the game who have great understanding of what it takes to perform at the highest level and the important role stats play in any sport. We're thrilled to have two of the world's most famous athletes join us on our journey.

“This funding will be used to develop the product further by adding more sports and related metrics, and help us market the app to a wider audience. We are looking forward to applying our learnings from golf to other sports and be at the forefront of knowledge and performance enhancement in the burgeoning sports technology industry.”

Commenting on the investment, James Milner, Liverpool midfielder and Founder of White Rose Sports Management, said,

“From the moment we discussed the ethos of White Rose Sports Management, we wanted performance to be at the heart of everything we did, and this aspect was very apparent in the Upgame team in our initial interactions. We love their vision of bringing performance improvement to athletes around the world, the team’s intense focus, quick execution and deep insights on their users. We are delighted to be a part of their journey.”

Co-founded by Milner and his former teammate Lallana earlier this year, White Rose Sports Management envisions shaping the future of Britain's brightest golfing talents. The company’s approach is rooted in performance, attitude and application with a belief that all talented athletes can achieve and maintain success with the right mindset and a performance-focused management team.