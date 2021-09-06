[Funding alert] Vernacular edtech platform Vidyakul raises $500K in bridge round from We Founder Circle, others

Startup investment platform We Founder Circle (WFC) has led an investment of $500,000 in Vidyakul, a vernacular after-school e-learning platform. The bridge round also witnessed participation from other investors including JITO Angel Network and Thinkuvate.

Vidyakul is aimed at providing after-school e-learning for the state board students in vernacular languages. The platform understands that education is best delivered when in one’s own language. The edtech startup is currently delivering education in four languages and has already enabled the same for 10 lakh students from 10 states.

Vidyakul has attracted investors from Gujarat, who appreciated that despite the pandemic, the brand has strived to serve more than two lakh students from the region alone through its platform.

Get connected to Vidyakul

Founders (L-R) - Tarun Saini and Gaurav Singhvi

Vidyakul has raised $500,000 in seed round early this year only.

Gaurav Singhvi, Co-founder, We Founder Circle, who is based in the Gujarat region said,

“We have started helping Vidyakul since 2019, and have invested $100,000 in January 2021 as we were very bullish on vernacular e-learning consumer growth. Since the startup launched the Gujarati language sessions after starting with Hindi, a lot of our investors and local business community were keen to actively work with them. That is how with overwhelming demand from the Gujarati community we are able to reinvest $250,000 in this round again.”

Get connected to Vidyakul

“We have been getting overwhelming responses from students from across the states. With the growing internet penetration, the scope of digital learning has widened, and we are exploring the possibilities of the same. So far, we are providing courses for 10 boards, and we plan to add three more languages and add courses for three state boards by the end of this fiscal,” added Tarun Saini, Founder, Vidyakul.

The Gurugram-based startup plans to utilise funds in expanding the Vidyakul team and enhancing the platform functionality.

“Rural education in India has been the prime focus of the government. Vidyakul majorly focuses on the BHARAT region with a huge content bank of over 100,000 video lectures covering 10+ state boards across Maths and Science. We at JITO Angel Network are proud to be part of Vidyakul and are very confident that the founders will lead the company to great heights,” said Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Vice Chairman, JITO Angel Network.

"We like Vidyakul because it is a fast growing "BHARAT" focussed multilingual e-learning platform which is enabling teachers to create online courses for students to access quality education at affordable prices in Tier II/III cities in India," stated Ghanshyam Ahuja, Managing Partner, ThinKuvate.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.

Applications are now open for Tech30 2021, a list of 30 most promising tech startups from India. Apply or nominate an early-stage startup to become a Tech30 2021 startup here.

Get connected to Vidyakul