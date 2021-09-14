[Funding alert] Healthtech startup HexaHealth raises $4.5M led by Omidyar Network India, Chiratae Ventures

HexaHealth, a Gurugram-based platform to digitise in-patient care, has raised Rs 33 crore ($4.5 million) in seed funding. The round was led by Omidyar Network India and Chiratae Ventures, with participation from 3one4 Capital.

Several veteran healthcare professionals such as Viren Shetty, Group COO, Narayana Health; Rohit MA, MD, CloudNine; Rehan Khan, MD, Merck India; along with Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO; and Mohit Gupta, ex-Marketing Head, HealthKart participated as angel investors.

HexaHealth is co-founded by healthcare veterans, Vikas Chauhan, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded TATA 1MG, Ankur Gigras, who was leading the B2C businesses at TATA 1MG, and Dr Aman Priya Khanna, a minimally invasive surgeon who earlier practised at Artemis and has performed over 5,000 surgeries. HexaHealth aims to use the funds to revolutionise the way Indians think of surgery and provide them with a seamless experience.

Speaking about the problem that HexaHealth is trying to solve, Co-founder Ankur Gigras said,

“Once a patient has been recommended for surgery, they struggle with the next steps. Surgery is a stressful time for the patient when they need maximum support. At Hexa, we want to become a patient’s trusted digital partner by keeping them at the centre of decision making and helping them in every stage of their hospitalisation journey. In the long term, we want to be the one-stop trusted platform to cater to a patient’s hospitalisation needs''.

“Technology can help augment the ability of healthcare providers manifold. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of technology across patients and providers. We want to utilise this momentum to ensure that the patients are well informed of all their choices, are educated about what they can expect and are taken care of even post-surgery. This would make sure that the providers have less anxious patients and can deliver proper care pre, during, and post-surgery,” added Vikas Chauhan, Co-founder, HexaHealth.

According to the startup, about two crore surgeries are performed in India annually and multiple surveys show that people’s trust in our healthcare system is decreasing, primarily driven by the lack of information. HexaHealth said it will differentiate itself from the competition by keeping the customer’s needs at the centre and providing the patient with transparent and objective advice. The company will build the largest network of hospitals across the country and bring in digital solutions for better patient care throughout the patient’s surgery life cycle. HexaHealth will especially focus on addressing the information asymmetry as well as helping patients get more info beyond their limited healthcare understanding.

“We are inspired by HexaHealth’s vision to become the most trusted platform to digitise surgery related decision making and make quality and affordable hospitalisation care available to millions of Indians. We believe patient centric digital solutions can transform In-patient care, a $80 billion market that contributes to 60 percent of overall health expenditure,” said Aditya Misra, Principal, Omidyar Network India.

“Technology allows for a patient to be at the centre of healthcare delivery is a thesis that we strongly believe in. Hexa’s vision of transforming patient experience for hospitalization and surgeries combined with the strong execution history of the founding team makes this an exciting investment for us,” stated Ranjith Menon, Executive Director, Chiratae Ventures.

