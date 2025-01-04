Fall back in love with books: 4 must-reads for 2025

Have you ever found yourself drifting away from the joy of reading? Maybe the fast pace of life, endless digital distractions, or simply a lack of time has made it difficult to dive into a good book. For many of us, reading was once an escape, a source of comfort and discovery. But somewhere along the way, that habit slipped through the cracks.

If you’re ready to rekindle your love for reading in 2025, you’re not alone. The beauty of books lies in their ability to transport us to other worlds, introduce us to new ideas, and offer a moment of respite from the noise of everyday life. To help you get back on track, we’ve curated a list of four captivating books—each uniquely crafted to pull you back into the magic of storytelling. Whether you’re a seasoned reader or someone looking to reignite that spark, these books are guaranteed to remind you why you fell in love with reading in the first place.

4 books to rekindle your love for reading

1. Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata

This quirky and thought-provoking novella introduces us to Keiko Furukura, a socially awkward woman who has spent 18 years working in a convenience store. Keiko finds comfort in the predictable routine of her job, but societal pressures to conform—whether through marriage or a better career—begin to disrupt her sense of identity.

Murata’s writing is simple yet profound, offering a satirical commentary on societal norms and the struggle to define oneself outside of expectations. The book is short but packs a punch, making it perfect for anyone looking to ease back into reading. Its unique protagonist and relatable themes of individuality and self-acceptance will resonate deeply.

Why it helps revive the joy of reading: The story is refreshingly unconventional, and its concise length makes it an easy yet memorable read for those out of practice.

2. Ghachar Ghochar by Vivek Shanbhag

In just under 120 pages, Vivek Shanbhag weaves a brilliant tale that captures the complexities of family dynamics, class struggles, and moral dilemmas. The story is narrated by an unnamed protagonist from Bangalore, who reflects on how his family’s sudden rise in wealth changes their relationships and values.

The phrase “ghachar ghochar” is a made-up term in the book, symbolising something tangled beyond repair—a perfect metaphor for the tensions within the family. Shanbhag’s masterful storytelling and vivid imagery pull readers in, making them feel like silent witnesses to the unravelling drama.

Why it helps revive the joy of reading: The book’s brevity, combined with its gripping narrative, ensures that you’ll finish it in one sitting, leaving you craving more stories like it.

3. The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

This timeless classic may seem like a children’s book on the surface, but its profound themes make it a must-read for adults as well. The story follows a pilot stranded in the desert who encounters a young prince from another planet. Through their conversations, the book explores themes of love, friendship, loss, and the pursuit of meaning.

The Little Prince’s simplicity is deceptive—its poignant insights on human nature and the importance of looking beneath the surface will touch your heart.

Why it helps revive the joy of reading: Its poetic language, vivid illustrations, and universal lessons make it an unforgettable experience for readers of all ages.

4. My Purple-Scented Novel by Ian McEwan

Ian McEwan’s My Purple Scented Novel is a sharp and engaging short story about two writers and the complexities of envy and ambition. The narrator, Parker Sparrow, recounts his friendship with fellow writer Jocelyn Tarbet, and how he subtly orchestrates Jocelyn’s downfall in a tale that blurs the lines between loyalty and betrayal.

This story is a testament to McEwan’s brilliance as a writer, filled with wit, irony, and an undercurrent of tension.

Why it helps revive the joy of reading: The story’s pace and clever narrative hook you instantly, reigniting your interest in thought-provoking fiction.

Takeaway

Rebuilding your reading habit doesn’t have to feel like a daunting task. These four books—each unique in their style, themes, and length—offer the perfect reentry point into the world of literature. Whether you’re drawn to introspective characters, timeless allegories, or gripping narratives, there’s something here to capture your attention and keep you turning pages.

So, carve out some time, find a cosy spot, and let these books remind you of the magic and wonder that only reading can provide. 2025 might just be the year you fall back in love with books.