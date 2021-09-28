[Funding alert] Leena AI raises $30M Series B investment led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Enterprise employee experience startup ﻿Leena AI﻿ has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from existing investor — Greycroft, as well as from Facebook Co-founder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group.

The total funding raised by the company now stands at $40 million. The startup plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate product innovation to meet the platform's global demand for new and existing customers. The company stated that since announcing their Series A financing eight months ago, Leena AI has added new customers including Bayer, Al-Jazeera, HDFC Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist, Odessa, and Icertis.

Get connected to Leena AI

The company has also achieved 300 percent year-to-year revenue growth. Adit Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Leena AI, said:

“We intend to be the ‘Siri for employees’ and help employees get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal helpdesks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy, and lack intelligence. Leena AI Employee Experience Suite deeply understands enterprise HR support tickets to solve this very difficult problem at the world’s top enterprises. This investment will help us further elevate the enterprise employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights.”

Get connected to Leena AI

The company stated that leading Chief People Officers from some of the most recognisable enterprises globally, including Coca-Cola, Nestle, Abbott, Puma, and P&G, already resolve approximately 40 percent of employee queries autonomously with Leena AI’s advanced machine learning, conversational-AI, and Natural Language Understanding platform.

Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Leena AI, a company that is moving enterprise HR toward a more consumer-like, conversational way of delivery and meets the ever-changing needs of the modern workforce."

He added the company’s AI-led innovation enables enterprises to deliver great employee experiences across functional areas. "We look forward to seeing Leena AI’s continued impact on enterprises and the employee experience.”

Leena AI is hiring for multiple roles across technology, engineering, marketing, and sales teams.

"HR is an area in desperate need of disruption, with many slow, manual processes overwhelming HR departments. The Leena AI team has been able to bring HR into the modern era through automation and machine learning, enabling better employee engagement. We believe Leena AI is well-positioned to revolutionise the enterprise employees experience in the era of hybrid work," said Mark Terbeek, Partner at Greycroft.

Get connected to Leena AI