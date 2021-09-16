Learn cloud strategies for the apps of tomorrow at the Future Ready Applications Summit

To succeed in fast-paced, software-driven markets, companies must change the way they design, build, and use applications. Cloud-native application development is therefore, not just an approach to building, running, and improving apps based on well-known techniques and technologies for cloud computing, it's a tool to innovate, stay ahead of the competition.

For India’s thriving ecosystem of large enterprises, SMEs and startups, cloud is proving to be a game-changer. ​​Agility is the new currency of business and faster time to market is key to scale and succeed in the Indian market. For startups, total cost of ownership is also strategic to the difference between success and failure.

Companies that are embracing the cloud and adopting cloud solutions – whether it’s infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), seem to have an edge over their peers in terms of revenue growth, agility and delivering innovation at scale.

‍To learn more about the cloud advantage, YourStory and Microsoft Azure invite you to the Future Ready Applications Summit - an exclusive closed-door event with industry leaders and cloud experts.

The Future Ready Applications Summit is designed for technical decision makers and IT professionals looking to leverage Microsoft Azure to supercharge innovation strategies, deliver superior customer experiences and build additional revenue streams with new business models.

Key takeaways

Applications, the gateway for all interactions, have the capability to deliver superior customer experiences as well as additional revenue streams with new business models. However, building the app of the future requires the right tools, platforms, and services to enable developer agility.

Evolving toward cloud-native app development is multidimensional; it impacts culture, processes, architecture—essentially your entire organisation. That’s why cloud-native adoption is a journey of gradual yet fundamental shifts, representing a cycle of change that can be challenging to embrace.

To that effect, the summit will delve into the creation of highly secure, resilient cloud native applications optimised for cloud scale and performance; take attendees through end-to-end app modernisation from retiral, replacement, lift and shift and refactoring to rebuilding with cloud native architectures; explain how to extend the life of existing line of business applications or rebuilding them on Azure with containers and microservices while modernising operational databases; and decode the migration and modernisation of legacy and new applications built on a wide range of Azure platforms and databases.

Experts will also cover the acceleration of developer velocity across application development, packaging, testing and deployment with Azure DevOps and GitHub, and integration with Azure Communication Services (CPaaS).

The summit will also expand on Microsoft’s partnerships on Azure embedding industry solutions that deliver intelligence and best-in-class customer and user experience by integrating content delivery, media services and modern container-based app platforms.

Agenda highlights

The Future Ready Applications Summit will bring you valuable insights from over 50 key enterprises, entrepreneurs, and other ecosystem leaders from the tech arena, who will deliver keynotes, hold roundtables, and conduct workshops on modern tech stacks, emerging cloud strategies, scripting tech strategies and more.

The track on developer velocity will explore how Microsoft and GitHub offer the tools to support the future of app development. It’ll cover modern tools that maximise developer efficiency and productivity, collaboration platforms that enable leveraging the collective knowledge of the open-source community and advanced cloud services that have the capability to power innovation and experimentation.

Attendees will get to hear from Azure customers and Microsoft subject matter experts on how cloud native — the new paradigm for software development — is enabling organisations to deliver growth and speed innovation by accelerating developer velocity while strengthening security and compliance.

Panels and roundtables

On the CTO discussion panel on ‘Techniques to Future Proof your Business’, attendees will hear from leaders, their application modernisation strategies and how they evaluate migrate vs modernise scenarios. Experts from Microsoft will share general approaches of customers with large application estates weighing in on the migrate versus modernise debate.

On the Unicorns roundtable titled ‘From India for the world: Scaling with the power of cloud native’, thought leaders from prominent unicorns and ‘soonicorns’ will discuss their cloud-native strategies for scaling from India to the world.

The fintech roundtable on ‘Unlocking a USD 100 billion opportunity through digital platforms’ will explore the critical role of digital application platforms, processes and tools in enabling collaboration - B2B/B2C, B2B2C - between established financial institutions, fintechs and startups.

Register now for the Future Ready Applications Summit

Join us on September 29, 2:00 PM onwards to hear from leading tech and startup ecosystem leaders and Microsoft Azure subject matter experts on how applications — the gateway for all interactions — can be made responsive, agile and future-ready with innovative engineering and effective management.

Register here.