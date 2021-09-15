Gemba Capital launches $10M micro VC Fund to invest in 24 companies in the next 2 years

﻿Gemba Capital﻿ on Wednesday announced the launch of its maiden Micro VC fund of $10 million. The newly launched fund will invest in 24 high potential, early-stage startups across SaaS, consumer-tech, fintech, and deeptech, with the first cheque of $250,000 and ~35 percent reserve ratio for making follow-on investments.

Founded by Adith Podhar in 2019, Gemba Capital has been actively investing in the seed and pre-seed rounds in tech startups in India. Out of the 30 portfolio companies, few notable ones include insurtech startup ﻿Plum﻿ and ﻿BimaPe﻿, ﻿SleepyCat﻿ (D2C mattress); Gripinvest and Strata (fintech); ﻿Unnati﻿ (agritech); Crejo (edtech); Zuper and ﻿ClickPost﻿ (SaaS).

Commenting on the announcement, Adith Podhar, Founder, Gemba Capital, said,

“We started as a family office making angel investments. My experience as an entrepreneur, combined with working as a growth-stage private equity investor, has helped build a unique investing perspective and add value to the young portfolio companies. We have received great response from our supporters, including marquee family offices and founders, who have come onboard as Limited Partners."

Since its inception, Gemba Capital has continued to invest in high-quality founders assessed through the Founder Market Fit Framework. Some of the areas where the fund has added value to its portfolio companies include customer introductions, hiring, strategic planning, and fundraising. “It is our ability to get into high-growth companies led by finest founders with small checks that sets us apart,” adds Adith.

It has also partnered with various ecosystem partners who offer free credits to all Gemba Capital portfolio companies.

