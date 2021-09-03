Instagram influencer Ruhee Dosani on her journey in the content creation space

The influencer’s economy is buzzing with growth, and more so amid the global pandemic when a number of creators have joined the existing army of influencers. Among the growing social media influencers is Ruhee Dosani, who describes herself as “Punjab di kudi now in foreign” on Instagram.

Ruhee has a whopping 933K followers on Instagram, and her videos are mostly about dance and entertainment.

Ruhee says that social media is a very good platform to showcase talent and creativity. “Sometimes people are just stuck and they feel like they cannot put what they have out there,” she says. Thus, it’s the best way to connect to people and put creative content out there.

She shares that when she started out, she had no idea as to what was happening, but then she grew by learning and observing, and eventually evolved her content. “Everybody has a niche, a specific audience, and a style,” says Ruhee. People, especially family, inspire Ruhee to come up with ideas for her content.

Ruhee’s content usually includes music as a basic component. She never gives in to trends but sticks to her own taste when it comes to picking music for her videos. She has an affinity towards Bollywood music and it makes her move. “It’s a different energy; it feels like home,” she says.

Bollywood music is evolving nowadays with recreation and remix, but Ruhee focuses on the 90s era as it brings in the element of nostalgia. She, however, makes content that can be consumed by every age group and is in some way relatable to her audience.

The theme of educative content that combines the elements of entertainment and education helps to send out a message to a large number of people.

Ruhee has also created content related to “No Smoking” and “No Drinking”, etc. She thinks that sending out an essential message while making a dance video is helpful as it adds greater value to the content that she is creating.

The content creation world is extremely fast-moving and everybody is making content along the same lines. Therefore, it is important to put your content out there swiftly and efficiently.

“I feel like all content creators are thinking alike and thinking out of the box gets difficult and draining. But once you get it and put it out there, it’s so much fun,” says Ruhee.

Commenting on the monetisation aspect of content creation, Ruhee says that creators usually make money through branded content. When brands approach content creators to advertise their products, influencers tailor-make their content around putting the brand out there and that brings in the money as the brand pays for the content.

Ruhee comes up with some candid and funny responses in the rapid-fire round of the interview with Influencers Inc by YourStory from sharing her love for Diljit Dosanjh to dreams of living in Barcelona.

