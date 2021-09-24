O2O commerce platform Dotpe enters POS space, acquires Rista

Offline-to-online (O2O) commerce platform ﻿DotPe﻿ has announced the acquisition of billing POS Rista. The acquisition further strengthens its bouquet of offerings to the offline merchants along with an online store, marketing suite, payments and integrated delivery.

Based in Gurugram, DotPe is a tech powered, multi-channel commerce platform for seven million merchants in the country, including both large and small business enterprises. With D2C commerce expected to be a $100 billion business by 2026, the platform is leading the way with a host of local city brands to National and International brands like Mcdonalds, 24 Seven and Taco Bell in its portfolio.

With the pandemic accelerating the paradigm shift to digital commerce, offline merchants had to take the quantum leap to connect with their customers through a digital channel. DotPe claims to be offering a convenient way of getting an online presence for their business, which helped them grow digitally with ease and at minimal cost .

Growing rapidly at 25 percent M-o-M, DotPe has managed to process 15 million orders since its inception. The company aims to introduce more solutions to ensure even the smallest businesses have access to technology that can help them scale their business. By having Rista’s team onboard, DotPe will be able to deliver the best end-to-end commerce experience to both small merchants and large brands. The wide range of innovative solutions offered by Rista combined with DotPe’s heavy distribution will help in democratising technology and re-imagining the way businesses work.

Rista is a billing POS provider in the country adopted by 1500 merchants. With this collaboration, DotPe will work with Rista to expand the universe of merchants to 1 lakh in the next one year.

Shailaz Nag, Co-founder and CEO, DotPe, said,

“In line with our vision of providing a full digital commerce ecosystem to the merchant along with democratising technology, we have partnered with Rista to offer an all in one, fully integrated solution. We are the only Indian platform to have successfully penetrated the entire landscape of offline-to-online commerce, from merchants in rural pockets of India to mega players across categories. The coming together of DotPe and Rista further strengthens our business offerings.”

Srini Vasan, Director, Rista added,

“Rista, a highly scalable mobile and cloud platform for offline and online channel sales solution for merchants, has been onboarding over the years many mid and large multi-brand and multi outlet businesses onto its platform. This association will further enhance our portfolio of offerings to our partner merchants, offering them a seamless offline to online experience and empowering their business growth.”