Ola Electric crosses Rs 1100 Cr in combined sales of S1 scooters over two days

Ola Electric has announced the company has sold S1 electric scooters worth over Rs 1100 crore in combined sales over two days.

In a blog by ﻿Ola Electric﻿, Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and Group CEO, Ola, said

"In total over two days, we have done over INR 1100 crores in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India."

He added that yesterday was the second and the final day of purchase for the Ola S1 and S1 pro, Ola Electric's first range of electric scooters.

"While day 1 of purchase was quite unprecedented for us and the auto industry, day 2 simply continued from where day 1 left off! The excitement and enthusiasm customers showed for our products remained high throughout," said Bhavish in the blog.

He further stated that while the purchase window is now closed, reservations remain open on the Ola Electric website. The reopening of the purchase window is expected on November 1st, 2021, in time for Diwali.

The blog also informed that those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the window that ended yesterday will also be able to purchase on November 1. The Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,000, respectively.

The day one sale of Ola Electric scooters saw four scooters being sold every second, clocking a total value of over Rs 600 crore on Wednesday. It had in fact, postponed the sale process of its electric scooter S1 and S1 Pro by a week to September 15 as the company faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers.

"The last 2 days have been exhilarating and humbling at the same time. All of us at Ola are thankful to all of you who’ve bought our products. You are the true new-age revolutionaries who are taking India to an electric future!" said Bhavish.