Yohan Poonawalla’s The Poonawalla Group has invested in trackNOW, a startup that provides real-time tracking and fleet management solutions.

Founded by Pooja S Khemka and Suyash S Khemka, trackNOW offers real-time tracking solutions for fleet management as well as mobility and IoT solutions for businesses and individuals. The startup's efforts to enhance efficiency and sustainability were recognised at the 16th Express, Logistics & Supply Chain Conclave where it was awarded the 'Excellence in Innovation' award.

"The investment from the Poonawalla Group is a significant endorsement of our vision and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said co-founders Pooja S Khemka and Suyash S Khemka. "This partnership will not only provide us with the necessary capital to scale up our operations but also grant us access to invaluable mentorship and industry expertise."

“Investing in promising startups like trackNOW is not just about financial returns," stated Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Group. "It's about mentoring and empowering young, visionary entrepreneurs and providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed. We believe in the transformative power of innovation and are committed to fostering an environment where groundbreaking ideas can flourish."

“This investment reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of empowering Indian entrepreneurs. This partnership has the potential to unlock significant value for both TrackNOW and the broader Indian economy, driving job creation, enhancing operational efficiency across sectors, and strengthening India's position in the global logistics market”, added Michelle Poonawalla, Director Poonawalla Group.