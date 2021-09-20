[Funding alert] Klub raises Rs 20 Cr in debt from Trifecta Capital

Revenue-based financing platform, ﻿Klub﻿ on Monday raised Rs 20 Cr in debt financing from India’s leading venture debt fund, ﻿Trifecta Capital﻿. Trifecta’s investment in Klub has a multi-pronged thesis.

According to the official statement, the financing will help Klub to scale their technology, product, and assets under management, and serve as a partnership opportunity for both companies to collaborate on various ways to support digital-first companies.

Speaking about the new development, Anurakt Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Klub, said,

“We have always believed that high-growth companies will utilise multiple forms of complementary financing. The investment partnership with Trifecta is not only an endorsement of Klub’s platform but also a testament to our complementary nature. We are elated to be backed by pioneers with a deep understanding of the ecosystem in our mission to provide growth capital to digital-first companies.”

Get connected to Klub

Klub Co-founders

ALSO READ How revenue-based financing startup Klub plans to accelerate growth for digital first economy

Klub and Trifecta have operational synergies as both believe in enabling companies to raise complementary capital. Trifecta provides venture debt to growth-stage startups typically in conjunction with equity. Klub provides capital for repeat high ROI spends like marketing, inventory, capex etc. for digital-first brands across direct-to-consumer and online marketplaces.

Founded by Anurakt Jain and Ishita Verma, the revenue-based financing platform has enabled flexible capital in 100+ companies in the D2C, online, and omnichannel consumer ecosystems.

Commenting on the funding, Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital said, “Trifecta was born to reduce the major gap in the debt financing ecosystem in India. Our investment in Klub, which is India’s leading revenue based financing platform, is an extension of the same thesis. Klub’s programmatic lending approach allows Trifecta to increase its reach to companies that are looking to raise debt for financing growth.”

Get connected to Klub

Klub had recently announced the closure of its $20 million seed round, which included venture debt from Trifecta Capital.

Get connected to Klub