Shiprocket, Huddle plan up to $1M investment in startups through accelerator programme

Digital logistics platform ﻿Shiprocket﻿ on Thursday said it has partnered with sector-agnostic accelerator Huddle to launch an accelerator programme aimed at investing around $1 million in direct-to-consumer (D2C) startups.

The Rocketfuel X Huddle accelerator programme is aimed at investing around $1 million towards mentoring D2C startups, from early to growth stages.

Till October 22, Rocketfuel X Huddle will accept applications from relevant startups that sell products directly to consumers.

"Focusing on D2C startups in the food and beverages, beauty and personal care, fashion and apparel, and home improvement categories, the accelerator programme will look to invest up to $1 million with equity investment, starting from $100,000 per startup to back early- and growth-stage consumer ventures," Shiprocket said in a statement.

The programme also offers instant access to revenue-based financing starting at $30,000 per startup, infrastructure across back-end and front-end support for startups, and credits up to $500,000.

"Shiprocket, along with Huddle, has backed/accelerated and invested in over 100 startups that have gone on to revolutionise their respective industries. With this programme, we aim to create a progressive ecosystem that will further drive the growth of emerging D2C startups in the country," Saahil Goel, CEO, and Co-Founder of Shiprocket, said.

