Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 7, 2021)

Interior design tech startup, ﻿Flipspaces﻿ on Tuesday announced that it has raised $2 million in a pre-Series B round from a consortium led by Prashasta Seth, Ex-CEO, IIFL AMC. The round saw participation from family groups and HNIs. Flipspaces is also backed by Carpediem Capital, a growth-stage PE fund for mid-sized ventures. According to the company statement, Flipspaces plans to utilise the funds to drive the growth of the US vertical, which has seen 25X growth in a year, and expand its newly launched SaaS vertical.

Bengaluru-based Fleek, a subscription management platform, has raised a seed funding of $1 million led by Axilor. The round also saw participation from RTP Global Ventures, Titan Capital, and 9Unicorns Accelerator. Angel investor Ramakant Sharma and his syndicate also participated in this round. Founded by Aditya Uttaravalli and Arvind Eashwar, Fleek is a subscription tracking and management platform that aims to streamline the industry by giving the user sole control of all subscription services with ease and simplicity.

Edtech unicorn ﻿Unacademy﻿ has announced the elevation of its Chief Marketing Officer Karan Shroff as a co-founder of the company. This development was announced by Unacademy Founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal on the microblogging site Twitter. According to the post, Gaurav says Unacademy had introduced the concept of Partner. “To put it simply, Partner is a leader who emulates all the characteristics of a co-founder, and in that essence, a partner is a co-founder today,” he said.

GoKwik founders (L-R): Ankush Talwar, Chirag Taneja and Vivek Bajpai

GoKwik, a New Delhi-based ecommerce enablement startup, is on a mission to democratise the shopping experience and increase GMV realisation for ecommerce businesses, has raised Rs 40 crore ($5.5 million) in pre-Series A round led by Matrix Partners India. This round also saw the participation of global investor RTP Global.

ShopUp, Bangladesh’s full-stack B2B commerce platform, which merged with India's fashion-focused etailer Voonik in 2020, Tuesday said it raised $75 million in a Series B round led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures.

The round also included investment from Prosus Ventures (formerly Naspers Ventures) along with existing investors Flourish Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, and VEON Ventures.

Pune-based food ingredient startup Proeon has raised Rs 17.5 crore as seed capital. The funding round, led by entrepreneur Shaival Desai, also saw participation from Flowstate Ventures, Peak Sustainability Venture Fund I (executed by Samir Shah on behalf of the Fund), Waoo Partners (Pratul Shroff family office), and other angel investors.

According to an official statement, the funds will be utilised to enhance growth and set up a research lab in the Netherlands, Europe, filing IP, scaling up production and expanding the team.

Homegrown ecommerce marketplace, ﻿Flipkart﻿ , has launched a new initiative, 'Flipkart Boost' to partner with direct to consumer (D2C) brands in the country.

A statement from the company said, through a service fee model, Flipkart Boost will provide emerging “Made in India” brands end-to-end support covering planning, advertising, cataloguing, logistics, quality control and mentoring.