upGrad enters personalised career services segment with 'upGrad Mentorship'

Higher education startup upGrad, which recently became a unicorn, has launched a new offering in the online career counselling space.

The new product, upGrad Mentorship, offers a range of personalised career services, including 1:1 mentoring sessions with industry experts to help working professionals get past the challenges in their career trajectory.

From helping them write resumes and LinkedIn profiles to building new skills and prepping for interviews, to finding candidates suitable job openings and enabling smooth career transitions — upGrad Mentorship wants to be the one-stop solution for all.

As per its website, more than 20,000 learners have already taken "mentorship calls". An average session lasts 45 minutes, and can be booked at a starting price of Rs 599.

Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad, said in a statement,

“The market is constantly evolving and is creating skill pressure on the current workforce and also on freshers who are looking to join the work ecosystem. This is a point where appropriate career guidance and technical know-how can make or break their chance of receiving best of career opportunities. Drawing insights from market research, we have come up with upGrad Mentorship – a one-stop solution to guide learners through a personalised job strategy."

The platform has lined up mentors and "coaches" for areas like product management, AI, data science, digital marketing, OTT, adtech, edtech, banking, IT, and more.

upGrad says it wants to "engage learners meaningfully in conversations and activities which, in turn, can prepare them for job interviews". "It is aligned with our vision of powering career success for every member of the global workforce as their trusted 'LifeLongLearning' partner," Co-founder Mayank added.

This launch comes at a time when upGrad is stepping up its presence across international markets. The $1.2 billion-startup is also making acquisitions as a part of its inorganic growth strategy, for which it has earmarked a corpus of $250 million.

"We are very focussed on our path to being in the top three to five companies in global edtech, and serving a one-billion workforce across the 18 to 60 age group," Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairman, upGrad, said in an earlier statement.

