Be a part of YourStory’s Brands of India

YourStory will unveil ‘Brands of India’ — an initiative to bring together brand builders, D2C startups, investors, corporates, and policymakers to discover, build, and enable the growth of India’s D2C ecosystem — in a special launch event scheduled for Friday, September 17, 2021.

YourStory's Brands of India will power a slew of initiatives to fuel its mission of helping daring entrepreneurs create an additional 500 Brands of India in the next three years and enable existing brands to grow their business to $100 million from $10 million.

Join us on September 17 at the Brands of India launch event, which will feature eminent personalities from the D2C startup ecosystem and leaders, policymakers, and influencers in the space.

The day-long event will host fireside chats and panel discussions around areas such as the future of India’s D2C startup ecosystem, building a pure-play D2C brand from India that are acing the D2C marketing game, among others.

Find out more about the YourStory’s Brands of India event here.

In a recent conversation with YourStory’s Influencers Inc, Malini Agarwal, aka MissMalini, shares valuable insights on the growing influencer economy and how it has massively evolved in recent times.

Startup hiring can be quite a nightmare as recent industry trends indicate. As the demand for tech talent soars in India, recruiters are increasingly finding themselves in the middle of chaos.

Enter Hirect, a chat-based direct hiring platform for high-growth startups. Read more.

How Paytm-backed Rooter became India’s top sports app

Rooter was founded in 2016 by Piyush Kumar and Dipesh Agarwal as a social network and online community for sports fans. Similar to Fancred and Chat Sports in the US, and FanCode in India.

Its proposition was simple: providing a fan engagement platform around live-action sports, where users could enjoy quizzes, real-time commentary, game scorecards, and other multimedia content around the event. Read more.

CoinSwitch Kuber﻿ said it has hit 10 million registered users, claiming this makes it India's largest crypto platform. It added it has reached this milestone in 15 months since starting operations in India.

﻿Online math learning platform CueMath said it has appointed former Swiggy executive Vivek Sunder as its Chief Executive Officer. The appointment follows a planned succession strategy, and Cuemath founder Manan Khurma will now become the chairman.

﻿Paytm Money﻿ launched a wealth and investment advisory marketplace to offer investment options, curated by investment startup ﻿WealthDesk﻿. Users will be able to access a host of custom portfolios of stocks and ETFs created by SEBI-registered investment managers.

﻿Flipkart﻿ said it has strengthened its supply chain network in Haryana with the addition of four new facilities ahead of the upcoming festive season, a move expected to help create 12,000 job opportunities.

Reliance Retail has become the second-largest customer of the Future group's FMCG arm Future Consumer Ltd (FCL), contributing over 25 pc of the total sales of the company. In FY 2020-21, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd purchased goods worth Rs 157.54 crore from FCL.

Kanwaljit Singh, Founder, Fireside Ventures

“I would say that building local ecommerce made it possible to access consumers anywhere in the country in a very efficient, positive, and connected way. That was just not possible to do as a physical distribution exercise.”

— Kanwaljit Singh, Managing Partner, Fireside Ventures

