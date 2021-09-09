Cuemath appoints former Swiggy executive Vivek Sunder as CEO

﻿CueMath﻿, an online math learning platform, on Thursday said it has appointed former Swiggy executive Vivek Sunder as its Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment follows a planned succession strategy, and Cuemath founder Manan Khurma will now become the chairman, a statement said. "Adding more depth to its senior team will reassure that the company, which grew 2x over the previous fiscal year, is well on its way to reaching 50 countries and becoming a global math leader," it added.

Both appointments will be effective from October 1, 2021.

Sunder, 47, joins Cuemath from Swiggy. As the Chief Operating Officer of the food delivery platform, he scaled Swiggy's business manifold. With 23 years of business and technology sector experience, he has also worked with organisations like Procter and Gamble.

As the CEO of Cuemath, Vivek will be responsible for the company's overall business and its global expansion, the statement said.

"I'm excited to be part of Cuemath's journey I am also drawn to the mission of democratising math and aiming to create the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers," Vivek said.

As Chairman, Manan will focus on pedagogy and developing the curriculum to ensure Cuemath provides the best learning experience to children, parents, and teachers.

"I am confident his (Vivek's) proven track record and extensive experience building consumer brands, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices, will drive and extend Cuemath's upward trajectory and become a leader in global Math education," Manan said.

Launched in 2013, CapitalG and Sequoia-backed Cuemath has engaged with over two lakh students across more than 20 countries.

