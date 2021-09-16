YourStory launches Brands of India initiative to power India's D2C economy

In a move to accelerate the growth of India’s D2C economy, YourStory will unveil its most anticipated Brands of India property at a special launch event today that will feature ecosystem stakeholders, prominent leaders and policymakers, including Shri Anil Agarwal, Additional Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

“Through YourStory's Brands of India initiative, we will work closely with key leaders and ecosystem stakeholders to help discover, enable and build D2C startups in India, while powering the rise of the next 500-1000 D2C brands from India,” said Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory.

More specifically, YourStory's Brands of India will power a slew of initiatives to fuel its mission of helping daring entrepreneurs create an additional 500 Brands of India in the next three years and enable existing brands to grow their business to $100 million from $10 million.

They include:

Brands of India Summit: A flagship summit to bring together brands, leaders, experts and the government to define the future of India's D2C brands

500 Challenger Brands of India: Discover, showcase, and amplify high potential emerging D2C brands

Small Business Survey: Survey of D2C brands and startups to identify challenges and invite recommendations for policy and regulatory changes

The Brand Accelerator: 100 handpicked brands that will be supported by YourStory’s network from incubation to scale

Digital property focused on 'Brands of India’: Media property showcasing stories of brands, entrepreneurs, customers, and brand builders

Content led campaigns: Customised campaigns focused on promoting ecosystem partners and brand builders

Brand Builders and Co-Creators of YourStory's Brands of India property will have the opportunity to:

Discover 500 D2C emerging brands of India

Gain access to and visibility of 500 emerging D2C Brands of India

Amplify stories of the 500 D2C Brands of India

Participate in the country’s biggest D2C event: Brands of India Summit

Reports: Feature in quarterly and annual reports & coffee table books

Introduce policy recommendations based on research and feedback from the industry

Conduct cohort-based workshops for D2C Brands

Feature in infomercials and commercials of select D2C brands

Gain reach, impressions and visibility to 100 million users

Hosted virtually, the day-long event today will bring together many other eminent personalities from the D2C startup ecosystem and leaders, policymakers and influencers in the space, including:

Pulkit Agarwal & Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-founders, Trell

Varun Alagh, Co-founder, Mamaearth

Rishi Vasudev, Co-founder and CEO, G.O.A.T Brand Labs

Rhitiman Majumdar & Gaurav Mangla, Co-founders, Pickrr

Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder, Meesho

Ramneek Khurana, Co-founder, Lenskart

Bhavik Vasa, Founder & CEO, GetVantage

Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, Wow Skin Science

Ankur Gattani, VP-Growth & Marketing, WebEngage

A Appadurai, Country Manager, HP Indigo

Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt

Nandita Sinha, VP-Customer, Marketing & Events, Flipkart

Angad Bhatia, Founder, MensXP

Rajaganesh Sethupathi, Head of Enterprise Solutions, Delhivery

Kanwaljit Singh, Managing Director, Fireside Ventures, among others.

The attendees will also get a chance to tune in to exclusive fireside chats and panel discussions around areas such as the future of India’s D2C startup ecosystem, building a pure-play D2C brand from India, leading the D2C marketing game, among others.

Register to join YourStory’s Brands of India initiative here.

Brands of India is a YourStory initiative to catalyse the growth of India's D2C economy. The initiative will bring together D2C ecosystem stakeholders, including brand builders, D2C startups, investors, corporates, and policymakers, to discover, build and help daring entrepreneurs create an additional 500 Brands of India in the next three years.

To know more about this initiative and the D2C ecosystem, visit brandsofindia.yourstory.com.