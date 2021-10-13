13 reasons you should attend India’s largest and most influential startup-tech conference, TechSparks 2021

The 13th edition of India’s largest and most influential startup-tech conference, TechSparks 2021, is just a few weeks away. The theme of the six-day conference, to be held between October 25 -30, is ‘What’s Next: Rethinking the future’.

YourStory has been a pioneer in engaging tech and startup enthusiasts in India and beyond through its flagship annual event, TechSparks. The conference promises to bring some of the brightest and most insightful individuals from the ecosystem under one virtual roof in a six-day extravaganza.

Here are 13 reasons you should not miss the all virtual and immersive TechSparks 2021.

Incredible speakers

Some of the most prominent names from the ecosystem, including policymakers, corporate icons, CEOs, and marquee startup investors have graced TechSparks events in the past years. This year’s lineup is no different. From Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety to Cred’s Kunal Shah, and Product Hunt’s Ryan Hoover and more, stay tuned to listen to our distinguished speakers discuss the possibilities of ‘What’s Next’.

Future focussed

The 13th edition of TechSparks will focus on the theme “What’s Next: Rethinking the future”, with 25+ tracks and sessions spanning more than 300 hours. TechSparks 2021 will serve as the forum to hear directly from leaders, entrepreneurs and pioneers who are leading transformation in their industries and paving the way for the future.

Deep dive into rising sectors

The pandemic provided much-required tailwinds to some emerging sectors. Join us as our experts from fintech, edtech, healthtech, wealthtech, creator economy and more discuss the changing times and the impact on the job market as well as the country’s economy.

Masterclasses tailor made for you

At TechSpark 2021, you have a range of sessions tailor-made for you - from masterclasses on current ecosystem topics to panel discussions, keynotes, talks, and fireside chats. Key tracks include The Future of Mobility, MSMEs, IPO Corner, Brands of India - D2C track, AI/ML track, International Startup Pavilion, Entrepreneur-first strategies, Unicorns of India, and many more. Grow your business exponentially with our workshops and masterclass sessions.

Connect with your peers

In this digital age, building professional connections need not be a far-flung idea! TechSparks 2021 gives you the opportunity to meet peers experiencing similar economic conditions and fighting the same battles. Listen, learn and inspire as you go about interacting and engaging with entrepreneurs and experts across the industry.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Brands of India

YourStory recently unveiled ‘Brands of India’ -- an initiative to bring together brand builders, D2C startups, investors, corporates, and policymakers to discover, build, and enable the growth of India’s burgeoning D2C ecosystem. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of 100 handpicked brands that will be supported by YourStory’s network from incubation to scale!

ALSO READ YourStory launches Brands of India initiative to power India's D2C economy

Tech30

Over the past ten years, the 300 startups that were showcased in Tech30 have gone on to transform their growth trajectories, raising growth capital of more than $2 billion, cumulatively, and creating more than 31,000+ jobs. Now, this is your chance to be a part of an exclusive club of 30 most promising Indian startups and be identified as a 'Tech30 startup'. In addition, attendees will also get access to YourStory’s in-depth reports on SMB Survey, State of Women Entrepreneurship, and Unicorns in India.

Speed dial marquee investors

Participants can look forward to building their network and connecting with disruptive startups, leaders, enablers, major investors, and brands. TechSparks has hosted 100,000+ attendants and more than 300+ global leaders, industry bigwigs, and tech moguls over the last few years. Meet like-minded people and industry peers who align with your goals and endeavours.

Comfort of your home

The pandemic has brought a seismic shift in the way we communicate and work. Just like last year, TechSparks 2021 too will be location agnostic. You can attend our special sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and product launches virtually - from the comfort of your home.

Curated sessions

Over the last decade, TechSparks has seen stalwart speakers from across the industry entertain our audiences and engage like never before. Keeping up with an ever-evolving digital world, this year we bring to our audiences enlightening and insightful sessions on scaling, staying agile, navigating crises, and more.

Democratisation

Technology has democratised the way SMEs deal with consumers and connect with other players in the market. It has made the market more participatory and given us tools to re-imagine jobs and industries. At TechSparks, we aim to replicate that by nurturing untapped ideas, and giving emerging players a platform to connect with important stakeholders.

Meet your favourite social media influencers

An industry formed of influencers, independent creators and social media personalities who monetise their digital audience has a new moniker - ‘Creator economy’. This track will feature success stories with a focus on understanding the key challenges that content creators face, pandemic-induced opportunities, growth curves and future trends. Join in to get a chance to interact with your favourite influencers of all time.

Job opportunities

TechSparks 2021 is an opportunity for tech enthusiasts to connect and apprise themselves of all the latest industry trends and patterns.

TechSparks for students

Some of the biggest companies in the world right now were just an idea in the minds of enterprising students once upon a time. Google and Microsoft to Apple and Facebook - they all started with a spark of an idea on campus.. At Techspark2021, we have a special session curated for students. Student tech entrepreneurship in India is still at an embryonic stage, and YourStory hopes to be one among many catalysts to change that.

So join us - October 25-30, 2021 at TechSparks 2021 to be a part of an immersive, inspiring and unique experience with startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, masterclasses, and more.

Register now to get your access pass to TechSparks 2021 here.

(With inputs from Meha Agarwal)