Bengaluru EV maker Oben Electric bags Rs 50 Cr in Series A funding to expand operations

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Oben Electric raised Rs 50 crore in a Series A funding round led by international and domestic investors, including Ambis Holding US, Kuberan Ventures, Karimjee Group from Africa, Mission Vertical, Sanjeev Saraf Family Office, and Pravek Kalp Family Office.

With the latest round, the startup has raised a total equity funding of Rs 150 crore.

Oben Electric will use the funds to expand its distribution network to over 100 showrooms across 50 cities in India by the end of FY26, it said in a statement. At present, it is operational in 10 cities with over 20 showrooms.

Additionally, the startup plans to enhance its product lineup and scale production capacity at its 100,000-unit-per-year manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Oben Rorr

Oben Electric’s product range is led by its Rorr series, which includes the recently launched Oben Rorr EZ (Easy). Priced from Rs 89,999, the Rorr EZ is designed for urban commuting, offering rapid acceleration (0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds), a top speed of 95 km/h, and a range of up to 175 km (Indian driving conditions) across three battery variants, the company said.

"We’ve built this company from the ground up, without reliance on strategic investors or corporate backing, empowering us to remain agile and focus on what truly matters—delivering high-quality, high-performance EVs that address the unique needs of Indian consumers," said Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric.

According to the company, its use of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery technology is a distinguishing feature of Oben's motorcycles. The startup claims it is a first in India’s electric two-wheeler market.

"We are very excited about the large and quickly growing total addressable market for Oben's e-motorcycles. Our deep dive into the industry convinced us that this management team has built an excellent intellectual property portfolio, efficient manufacturing, and brought in strong talent to execute their go-to-market strategy," said Jeff Mamera, Founder and General Partner at Mission Vertical Capital.