Alia Bhatt’s Sustainable Kidswear Brand Ed-a-Mamma valued at Rs 150 crore

Kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma, founded by actor and investor Alia Bhatt, has seen a 10X growth in 10 months. While the business is entirely self-funded, investors in a Series A round are valuing the company at Rs. 150 crore, which sets a new benchmark for children’s clothing in India.

Speaking about the growth that the brand has marked, Alia said, “I am still learning about business, but I am so, so proud of what we have achieved in one year. It’s almost unreal. What started out as a small dream is now on its way to becoming a Rs 150 crore business. I’m absolutely thrilled with our new launches – all credit to my formidable team. Our next focus is to ramp up production and bring our consumers a bigger, even better spring summer collection next year.”

The startup has now launched a fully natural and sustainable Autumn Winter 2021 line.

Ed-a-Mamma caters to children in the age group of 2-14 years. It is completely homegrown which reflects its ‘Vocal for Local’ ethos, and has the vision of changing the world one garment at a time, according to a statement. Alia has expressed on numerous occasions how the brand seeks to nurture a love of nature among children through its choice of themes and fabrics.

Operating on an exclusively D2C business model, the brand which launched with 150 styles in October 2020, now has 800 options live on its website.

The company stated, while all the products are made with completely natural fibres, Ed-a-Mamma has garnered trust by acquiring SEDEX (global certification for ethical trade), Green Denim Certifications through Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD certification), organic clothing through GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification and is a completely vegan compliant brand.