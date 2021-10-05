US-based dairy technology, services, and intelligence provider, Dairy.com, has made its first investment in India with the acquisition of ﻿Mr Milkman﻿, a last-mile dairy supply chain SaaS platform. The company has acquired a 100 percent stake in Mr Milkman to strengthen its integrated supply chain solution offerings for dairies worldwide.

The two companies will use their combined agribusiness technologies, development resources, and industry expertise to enable and innovate last-mile dairy supply chain solutions for markets in India and abroad.

“The Indian dairy sector and milk brands in India will need to employ technology at every level, right from procurement of milk to last delivery mile in order to grow and be successful. Milk brands in India and around the world operate on slim margins, and since milk prices have a cap, the only way to grow profits is to become more efficient – which can only happen through the implementation of technology,” said Mr Milkman Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Samarth Setia.

“Our entire company is proud to be joining the talented Dairy.com team to accelerate the development of our last-mile delivery solution to meet the rising customer needs. We also look forward to providing some of the most advanced solutions Dairy.com has to offer to the milk brands in India,” Samarth added.

"We are very excited to invest in the continued success and incredible growth at Mr. Milkman,” Dairy.com Chief Executive Officer Scott Sexton stated. "Our entire global team is committed to developing innovative solutions that empower supply chains to feed a growing world, and Mr Milkman is a natural addition to our agtech solution portfolio."

Already used by over 60+ Indian dairy brands, Mr Milkman enables dairy food product companies to efficiently manage multiple aspects of dairy distribution, supply chain, customer subscriptions, and delivery requests. In addition to being cost-effective to implement, Mr Milkman is a pre-built alternative to food delivery aggregator apps and includes payment processing capabilities. Mr Milkman works with Akshayakalpa, Gyan Dairy, Whyte Farms, Abis Dairy, Carnival Group, Fortune Dairy, Binsar Farms, Nutrimoo, Healthways, and many others in India.

In the future, the combined entity will look to optimise and digitise several areas of the agriculture supply chain in India, North America, and Europe. Dairy.com has extensive experience in multiple agribusiness areas and sectors, including first mile, plant operations, payments, quality control, risk management and transportation, and employs over 200 people worldwide.

