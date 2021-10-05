Why India needs the ‘right’ crypto regulations

Good Morning,

When Surojit Chatterjee joined Coinbase last February, the biggest US crypto exchange, little did he know that in 15 months, his wealth would rise to nearly Rs 5,000 crore (or $646 million).

In a recent conversation with Gautam Gandhi, Partner at RG Advisors, Surojit says,

“The crypto industry feels very much like the early internet days of the mid-’90s. So much to build and so early, and so much opportunity to disrupt technological, traditional industries and make people's lives better. And that's what inspires me, I've always done things that have had a massive impact.”

Surojit deep-dived into his role at Coinbase, his journey as a product manager, his past stints, industry trends, government regulations on crypto, and more.

A former employee of Google and Flipkart, Surojit is the Chief Product Officer at ﻿Coinbase﻿. His stake in Coinbase was worth about $180.8 million after its first day of trading on Nasdaq on April 14, 2021.

He’s also set to receive share options within the next five years that are currently worth about $465.5 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Interview

Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, CRED, talks about how the company’s employees make memes on him, starting four-day work weeks, providing unlimited leaves and advance salaries to all employees.

He also speaks about how the Bengaluru-based startup assured its employees of no job cuts, and about hiring more than half of its staff through the pandemic, among several other things.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

From tinkering with computers as a curious student to leading the platform that powers data-backed Insights in Mint and QuickBooks, Intuit's Tulsi Pargain has come a long way.

In this week's Techie Tuesday, she talks about her journey and how Intuit has helped her grow professionally. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Essentials to enable personal loans

Fintech has inundated consumers with numerous choices. So many, that instead of aiding in the use and purchase of financial products, it leaves people confused, and ultimately, leads to inaction, pushing people to buy whatever their bank tells them to.

Credilio set out to solve this, helping customers buy financial products tailored to their needs, quickly and efficiently, which includes not bombarding them with too much information or making them jump through too many digital-KYC hoops. Read more.

News & Updates

Edtech decacorn ﻿BYJU'S﻿ continues to raise capital and in the latest development, it has raised close to $300 million at a reported valuation of $18 billion.

Digital brands aggregator GlobalBees acquired Bengaluru-based andMe, a women-first research-led company aimed at serving needs across menstrual health, hormonal health, beauty, and fitness. Earlier, it had acquired sustainable home care products company The Better Home.

Crypto exchange ﻿CoinDCX﻿ has onboarded Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as its first-ever brand ambassador. Through this collaboration, CoinDCX wants to increase awareness around cryptocurrencies and popularise it as an emerging asset class.

Bengaluru-based blue-collar workforce management platform ﻿BetterPlace acquired California-based micro-learning platform ﻿Oust﻿ Labs in an all-cash deal. It will use Oust Labs' expertise to digitally upskill about 100 million workers.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“If India encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in digital finance and crypto, India could be the next financial hub on a global stage.”

— Surojit Chatterjee, Chief Product Officer, Coinbase

