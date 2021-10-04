Crypto exchange CoinDCX onboards Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador

Crypto exchange ﻿CoinDCX﻿ has onboarded Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as its first-ever brand ambassador. Through this collaboration, CoinDCX wants to increase awareness around cryptocurrencies and popularise it as an emerging asset class.

According to a statement from CoinDCX, Amitabh Bachchan will be the face of the new campaign, which will focus on popularising crypto as an asset class. The crypto exchange wants to convey that it is at the forefront when it comes to the safety of its users and being compliant with all regulations. In addition, the brand aims to educate prospective users about the crypto space.

Amitabh Bachchan (centre) with CoinDCX founders Sumit Gupta (left) and Neeraj Khandelwal

Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX said “We are honoured to have Mr Bachchan as our brand ambassador. Being a crypto investor himself and having launched his own NFT (non-fungible token) recently, Mr Bachchan is well-versed with the crypto space. His knowledge will prove valuable in building trust and credibility amongst new users.”

CoinDCX believes the crypto industry in India is on an exponential climb, rising gradually over the previous few years, with millions of Indians emerging as early adopters of the crypto asset class. It said Indian investors are exploring new investment opportunities and are adopting crypto asset class as an option that is futuristic and can provide good returns.

In August, CoinDCX became the first cryptocurrency exchange to reach unicorn status when it closed a $90 million Series C funding round led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group at a valuation of $1.1 billion.

The round also saw participation from existing investors such as Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Block.one, and Jump Capital, among others, alongside other veteran investors.

Founded in 2018, CoinDCX claims to have onboarded more than 3.5 million users. Following its latest funding round, it is looking to onboard more than 50 million users onto the crypto platform.

