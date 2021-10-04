BetterPlace acquires Oust Labs to upskill 100M workers

After raising $24 million in Series C round three weeks ago, ﻿Betterplace﻿ has acquired California-based micro-learning platform ﻿Oust﻿ Labs in an all-cash deal.

The Bengaluru-based blue-collar workforce management platform will use Oust Labs' expertise to digitally upskill about 100 million workers, according to a release shared by the company.

”Upskilling and engaging with the workforce is key to every organisation's productivity and customer experience. We are thrilled to welcome Oust as part of the BetterPlace family and help organisations and employees achieve efficiency and excellence. We will make it available to 1,000+ of our enterprise customers and their massive distributed workforce,” Pravin Agarwala, CEO and Co-founder, BetterPlace, said in the statement.

Oust Labs is a micro-learning platform that provides learning solutions through mobile-first gamified applications across enterprises operating in gig-economy, banking, and logistics, among other sectors.

"We have helped companies to rapidly upskill their workforce and deliver a fantastic customer experience, making it a must-have platform for millennials. We are proud to have pioneered just-in-time learning on mobile devices. Our vision at Oust has always been to help every worker thrive in the new economy. We are super excited to be part of the larger family of BetterPlace, as this enables our vision of skilling 10 million people every year a reality," said Shrikant Latkar, Founder and CEO, Oust Labs.

The platform is also multilingual and claims content can be created in more than 35 languages. Oust, which targets to upskill 20 million users in the next 24 months, has skilled more than one million users across India and South-East Asian countries.

Founded in 2015 by Pravin and Saurabh Tandon, BetterPlace trains blue-collar workers for multiple companies, including food delivery aggregator Swiggy and Zomato, ecommerce marketplace Flipkart and Amazon, and Dunzo, a micro delivery platform.

“Digital transformation in the blue-collar economy is happening at a rapid pace and all organisations are looking at a single integrated solution for efficient management of their workforce. BetterPlace will continue to be the leader in this space by building and aggregating the solutions that empower organisations," Pravin added.

The firm is backed by investors including Singapore-based Jungle Ventures, early-stage startup backer ﻿3one4 Capital﻿, and Capria Ventures.

