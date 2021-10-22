Curefoods acquires 7 food brands to expand its cloud kitchen footprint in India

Cloud kitchen startup, ﻿Curefoods﻿ , which operates brands like EatFit on Friday announced its acquisition of multiple D2C food brands across the country. Currently, Curefoods has 10 brands in its portfolio, of which 7 are new acquisitions featuring the likes of CakeZone, MasalaBox, Paratha Box, Ammi’s Biryani, two Hyderabad-based pizza brands — Olio and Crusto, and Chaat Street.

According to the press statement, it has also acquired exclusive online franchising rights for three brands namely YumLane, Sharief Bhai, and Aligarh House.

Commenting on these developments, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, said,

“We are on a mission to make good food easily accessible at affordable prices, and to do this, we are acquiring a host of brands that people recognise and love. Given the accelerated growth of cloud kitchens in India, especially since the pandemic, we want to leverage our market expertise and advanced technology in order to elevate and amplify the experiences these brands offer.

By having them under the Curefoods banner, we will be able to ensure the creation of a highly standardised, efficient, and hygienic kitchen network across the nation. We are excited to have all the newly acquired brands on board and look forward to serving India some really great food.”

Tapping further into India’s booming cloud kitchen segment, Curefoods is looking at onboarding a total of 25 brands. The company has already signed 15 more letters of intent (LOIs). Typically, it follows a 21-day period of end-to-end closure while onboarding such brands.

Gokul Kandhi, Business Head, Curefoods, added, “We are thrilled to have on board some really great food brands that are serving up delicious meals across geographies in India. Now, having them as part of our network, we will be doubling down on improving scale, operations, technological integration, and marketing for each of these. We are already seeing some of these companies grow much faster with us than they did before the pandemic. This is a pattern we hope to see for each brand that we integrate into Curefoods. We look forward to working with them and becoming a major contender in India’s growing cloud kitchen segment.”

