﻿R for Rabbit﻿, a baby products brands, raised Rs 40 crore from private equity firm, Xponentia Capital Partners.

The capital will primarily be directed towards strengthening the company’s brand, scaling distribution and operations in the domestic market, enhancing the existing product portfolio and introducing new categories of products, the company stated.

Founded by the entrepreneur couple Kunal Popat and Kinjal Popat, the company focuses on developing safe baby products that meet international quality guidelines at accessible price points. R for Rabbit has a pan-India presence and a diverse range of baby products, including baby gear, ride-ons, nursing and feeding range, activity and bathing toys, and many more.

Kunal Popat, Founder, R for Rabbit said, “In the last seven years, we have successfully managed to create a strong base of 1.5 million loyal customers. We have also developed a deep understanding of the baby products market and have been consistently delivering safe and innovative baby products resulting in trust among the new generation of “smart” parents."

Co-founders of R for Rabbit

"Now, we endeavour to accelerate our growth with the support from Xponentia. With this funding, we aim to strengthen our brand, increase our consumer reach and enter into newer product categories. We also aim to continue providing the best quality products to our customers and meeting their expectations by keeping our design and quality in sync with the international standards,” he added.

Commenting on the investment, Devinjit Singh, Founder and Managing Partner, Xponentia Capital Partners added,

“We are delighted to partner with the husband-wife team of Kunal and Kinjal Popat to build R for Rabbit into a loved and trusted baby products company that caters to the tastes and demands of Indian parents and children, while meeting international standards of quality, safety and sustainability."

"We believe this is currently a gap in the Indian market, and the company is well-positioned to establish leadership in this growing segment of the market. Xponentia looks forward to partnering with Kunal and Kinjal to build a top-class management team, build further consumer awareness, improve reach and access, and add to their product portfolio as they continue to deliver on their promise to consumers,” he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh