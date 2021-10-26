[Funding alert] Femtech startup Healofy raises Rs 48 Cr in Series B round

﻿Healofy﻿, a femtech startup, has announced that it has raised Rs 48 crore ($6.5 million) from Celesta Capital and existing investor, Omidyar Network India, among others.

Additionally, Healofy has raised $1 million in debt from Stride Ventures as well.

The fundraise will help Healofy consolidate its position as the one-stop destination for new and expectant mothers to provide them credible content, community support, and high-quality pregnancy and early motherhood D2C products, the company stated.

Started as a pregnancy and parenting community by Gaurav Aggarwal and Shubham Maheshwari in September 2016, the startup serves Indian women across key life stages - starting from preconception to early motherhood.

The Healofy team

As one of the highest rated apps in the ‘pregnancy and parenting’ category on Google PlayStore, Healofy claims to have built a safe community for women to discuss their pregnancy related health concerns and transition to early motherhood.

Gaurav Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder, Healofy, added,

“Across the top 20 Indian cities, one out of four women in early stages of motherhood access the Healofy app on a monthly basis. This is testimony to the quality of content and the strength of the community on our platform. Additionally, we identified significant trust deficit across our consumer base when it came to purchasing high quality products within this segment."

Healofy’s D2C portfolio helps mothers tap into the power of conversational commerce, learn from peers by exchanging experiences and product reviews while shopping on our platform. We are already processing over 50,000 orders per month, and hope to benefit many more women through this key life stage.”

“We are always searching for technology that makes a positive impact on people’s lives. The Celesta team immediately understood the immense potential of Healofy’s powerful community of mothers and expectant mothers to provide support and advice to their peers,” said Sudhir Rao, Managing Director of Celesta Capital.

“We are thrilled to double down on our Healofy investment and remain firm believers in their vision to become a one-stop trusted platform for mothers & mothers-to-be to cater to their content, community and commerce needs. We continue to be impressed by the team’s application of their customer-first and product-led thinking that has evolved into a unique monetization model powered by their high-quality and affordable D2C range. With their deep focus on Indian language content and indigenous product preferences, we think Healofy is well positioned to scale their consumer base to every corner of the country”, added Aditya Misra, Principal, Omidyar Network India.

