Flipkart announces collaboration with Moj for video and live commerce

Leading ecommerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿ has announced a collaboration with short video platform Moj to enable video and live commerce experiences at scale.

According to Flipkart, this will help them scale video commerce in the country and engage the next 200 million ecommerce customers. ﻿Moj﻿, which is a part of ﻿ShareChat﻿, has a monthly active user base of over 160 million.

The statement from Flipkart noted that this collaboration also incentivises content creators in the Moj ecosystem by enabling new commerce-led revenue streams to deepen socio-economic impact.

A report from ﻿RedSeer Consulting﻿ predicts that the gross merchandise value of live commerce through short videos would touch $5 billion in India by 2025. This growth trend indicates prevalent consumer and market interest in the emerging segment of content-led commerce experiences, Flipkart noted.

Another recent study by Bain & Company revealed that three in four Internet users (or 600 to 650 million Indians) will consume short-form videos by 2025.

On the collaboration with Moj, Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Development, Flipkart, said, “The rise of short-form video as a preferred content format across India today has created the right opportunity for us to pursue video and live commerce at scale.

"The strategic collaboration between Flipkart and Moj will play a key role in onboarding the next 200 million ecommerce users while creating an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders involved - from brands and sellers to content creators.”

He further noted that given the diverse cultural fabric of the country, it is the endeavour of Flipkart to offer an inclusive ecommerce experience to every consumer.

Manohar Singh Charan, Chief Financial Officer, Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd., the parent company of Moj, said, “At Moj, creators are at the heart of everything we do and one of our key efforts is to help create stable long-term opportunities that help our creator community monetise their amazing content. The creator economy-led revenue streams are globally seeing a massive upsurge and this collaboration with Flipkart is a step towards developing a concrete revenue stream for creators in India, while also enhancing the social experience of our users on the platform.”

