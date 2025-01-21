BHIM partners with Fintech Yatra to expand financial inclusion in India

BHIM, India’s flagship digital payments app powered by NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), has joined hands with The FinTech Yatra 2025 as a Principal Partner.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of digital payments, enhance financial inclusion, and promote digital literacy across India.

The Fintech Yatra is a 10,000-kilometer road initiative designed to connect financial innovators with institutions and stakeholders in the ecosystem. Through this partnership, BHIM plans to train over 200 NGO representatives in a “train-the-trainer” model, empowering grassroots leaders to educate communities about digital payments.

“BHIM’s partnership with Fintech Yatra 2025 is an important step towards bridging the digital divide and educating citizens about secure and efficient digital payment solutions. This initiative aligns with our mission to create a financially inclusive and digitally empowered India. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to strengthen the fintech ecosystem,” Rahul Handa, Chief Business Officer, NBSL, said.

Fintech Yatra 2025 aims to connect startups, financial institutions, and investors while simultaneously promoting digital independence.

“Our partnership with BHIM brings a transformative element to this year’s Yatra. BHIM’s proven leadership in the UPI ecosystem ensures that financial inclusion is not just a vision but a reality for millions across the nation. Together, we aim to empower every Indian to embrace the digital economy. Our endeavor has been to support early stage fintech founders with idea validation, network support and guidance around venture capital, so that they become a catalyst to push for more digital adoption in financial services" Abhishant Pant, Founder of The FinTech Meetup said.

NBSL, established in 2024 as a subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), manages the BHIM platform and focuses on enhancing digital payment adoption through secure and user-friendly solutions.