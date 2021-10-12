[Funding alert] Creative Galileo raises $2.5M led by Kalaari Capital

Edtech startup Creative Galileo on Tuesday said it has raised $2.5 million (around Rs 19 crore) in a funding round led by ﻿Kalaari Capital Partners﻿.

Kalaari Capital has invested $2.1 million in the funding round. Angel investors such as Harish Bahl, Shashin Shah, Jinesh Patel, Atul Nishar, Ashwin Puri, and Giridhar Malpani also participated in the round.

Creative Galileo, which focuses on early learning of children, plans to use the funds for scaling, product development, and enhancement, creating new engaging content, forging partnerships with leading animation houses, and hiring talent.

"We are also looking to expand business overseas, particularly in South East Asia. Our company has already started developing content in local languages for some of the markets," Creative Galileo founder Prerna A Jhunjhunwala said.

Creative Galileo app has seen over four million downloads in the first 12 months of its launch, she added.

Apart from the Indian subcontinent, the app is gaining traction in international markets, with 10 percent downloads recorded from Nepal, Bangladesh, UAE, the USA, and other countries, she added.

"We are also looking at going deeper in the Indian market with vernacular content," she said.

The app provides content by mixing education and entertainment to create personalised, integrated learning experiences for children. It provides narrative videos using famous cartoon characters and gamifies content for learning.

Prerna is also the founder of Little Paddington, a chain of highly acclaimed schools in Singapore

established in 2015. She is a firm believer that a child's future not only depends on the grades in various

subjects but also on their impeccable social, cognitive and leadership skills.

Prerna holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from The Stern School of Business, New York University and has nearly a decade’s experience in the field of education.

Other members of the core team include Head of Product and Co-Founder Anunay Kumar (Ex-Disney and Hungama) and Head of Engineering Deesha Vora (Co-founder, SuperWise).

