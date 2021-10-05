[Funding alert] EKKI invests in agritech startup Kissan Pro

Pumps and water technologies manufacturer EKKI on Tuesday said it invested an undisclosed amount in Kissan Pro, a Bengaluru-based agri-tech startup, which offers a crop management platform. UAE-based Manu Midha of Innovacer, White Hill Ventures and Amit Tripathy of OYO also participated in the round.

Founded in 2020, Kissan Pro — which works on a phygital model — provides an all-in-one platform to empower farmers through technology, design, and data science. While it develops and promotes the effective use of the most advanced technology, it has also help centres in every cluster where farmers can visit and get all necessary support.

The agri-tech startup's services include yield prediction, plant health monitoring, soil moisture monitoring, irrigation equipment automation, irrigation scheduling, crop advisory, 3D soil moisture reporting, water and energy usage reports, canopy and anomaly monitoring, frost prediction, and in-field weather monitoring.

“We are very excited to partner with EKKI Group , which is a firm making a huge impact on farmers' lives with their innovative water solutions for the last 40 years. With their expertise and collaboration, we can create a massive impact at the grassroot level. We are happy to have them as an investor, advisor, and a partner in progress,” said Ravindra Dasoundhi, Co-founder and CEO of Kissan Pro.

At present, Kissan Pro provides crop advisory to over 25,000 farmers and also supplies inputs and marketing services to around 7,000 farmers in Ranchi, Hazaribagh, and Bokaro districts, Ravindra added.

According to Kanishka Arumugam, Co-CEO of EKKI, “We will continue to invest and work with technology startups such as Kissan Pro, whose technology could add value for EKKI’s customers in the future. Startups also gain affiliation with and mentoring from EKKI’s network of 500+ dealers across India who serve the Agri, Buildings, Industries, and Public Utility markets.”