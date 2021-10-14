[Funding alert] Nap Chief raises Rs 2 crore in seed round from Titan Capital, others

Nap Chief, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) kid's wear brand, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 2 crore in a seed round of funding from Titan Capital and other angel investors.

Coimbatore-based Nap Chief, founded in 2019 by the brother-sister team of Raghav Gupta and Pooja Gupta, plans to use the capital to ramp up hiring and expand its brand footprint, according to a statement.

On the funding round, Nap Chief Co-Founder Raghav Gupta said, “We are excited to build a 100% Made-in-India brand to challenge international labels selling in India. We rely heavily on our customers for feedback to make sure we consistently deliver. The kind of traction we have gotten is an indicator of the booming D2C space.”

Nap Chief founders: Raghav Gupta (left) and Pooja Gupta

Nap Chief is positioning itself as a go-to destination for parents looking to buy clothes for their children. The startup claims that it uses organic and sustainable processes to make garments.

Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, said, “With their unique combination of industry experience and a customer-centric approach, Nap Chief has the potential to become an iconic brand. We look forward to partnering with them on their journey”.

According to Nap Chief, it has already acquired over 10,000 customers and has grown fourfold over the last year through bootstrapping. It claims that the revenue at the present stands at around Rs 5 crore and that the company is profitable.

Nap Chief Co-Founder Pooja Gupta said, ”We are grateful for the community that has supported us as a homegrown brand. We aim to be a conscious brand by investing further in sustainable processes and driving trends by designing unique products.”

The D2C segment is emerging as a very strong category in the digital commerce market. This has given an opportunity for young brands to create a niche for themselves in the online space through building a loyal group of customers.