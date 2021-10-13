[Funding alert] Blockchain startup Arcana raises $2.3M from Republic Crypto, Woodstock, DCG, Sahil Lavingia, others

Bengaluru-based blockchain Arcana Network on Wednesday announced that it has raised $2.3 million from leading investors in the blockchain ecosystem.

The round was led by Republic Crypto and ﻿Woodstock Fund﻿, and also saw participation from Digital Currency Group (DCG), Hyperedge, Sahil Lavingia's shl.vc, Fenbushi Capital, LD Capital, and Paradigm Shift VC. The company has raised this round in less than a quarter since its seed funding.

It also saw participation from Ganesh Swami, CEO of ﻿Covalent﻿; Ajeet Khurana, Builders Tribe; Nishal Shetty of ﻿WazirX﻿; Ajit Tripathi from Aave, along with Arcana’s seed investors AU21 and Arcanum Capital.

Himanshu Yadav, Founding Partner from Woodstock, stated,

“Arcana's team has been building for more than two years and is tackling some of the biggest use cases and problems in the blockchain space — decentralized storage, privacy, and identity. Their modular and interoperable infrastructure stack will abstract a lot of complexities for the dapp developers thereby helping accelerate the application development on top of these next-generation Web 3.0 protocols.”

With this fundraise, ﻿Arcana﻿ expects to expand its squad, strengthen its product portfolio and soon launch Arcana's XAR token. The startup also plans to invest in community building. It had recently announced a waitlist for developers and claimed hundreds have joined the queue to get their hands on its SDK.

It has closed the first series of project partnerships that will participate in Arcana’s Alpha Testnet Launching in Oct ’21.

Mayur Relekar, CEO of Arcana said,

“Data privacy and security will be first-class citizens in every app’s stack. Privacy and ownership of data will be a necessity for every product and developers need easy to use tools to fulfil this. With a vision to be privacy-first and developer-friendly platform, Arcana is working with developers across sectors from DeFi, NFT platforms, Social Networks, and Wallets, to traditional web 2.0 products in Fintech, Healthcare, and Enterprise SaaS, to bring privacy and security to their data.”

Founded by Mayur Relekar (CEO) and Co-founders Aravindh Kumar and Abhishek Chaudhary in 2019, Arcana Network offers decentralised storage and data privacy platform for Ethereum and EVM compatible app developers.

The startup aims to be the most developer-friendly decentralised storage option amongst the other storage platforms such as IPFS, Filecoin, Storj, Sia…and gives developers a privacy stack in addition to storage to help apps securely manage data with complete privacy preservation.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Aravindh Kumar, Co-founder of Arcana, added,

“We have a great partnership with our investors, who continue to believe in our vision for Arcana and how we intend to serve better tools for developers and their users. More than 60 percent of the strategic fund raised would be devoted to build the community and develop a robust platform that will help app developers from easily authenticating users who can carry their keys and identity while interacting with apps, to easily sharing and managing access to data.”