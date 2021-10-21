[Funding alert] Edtech startup Questt raises $6.75M from Celesta Capital, others

Gurugram-based edtech startup Questt has raised $6.75 million in Series A round led by Celesta Capital and Premji Invest. The round also saw participation from existing investors including AET Fund, Titan Capital, First Cheque and MarsShot Ventures, with Chiratae Ventures increasing its share holding.

This round comes only seven months after the edtech startup scooped up $1.35 million in seed round, according to a release shared by the company.

“As our nation recovers from the effects of the pandemic, some changes are imperative. Leveraging AI, we aim to drive real value and empower students and teachers. Regardless of where children are, they must have a meaningful and effective learning experience," Akhil Singh, Co-founder, Questt, said in a release.

"Going forward, Questt will enable predictive and adaptive learning to help students pre-empt the problems they might face in the future," Akhil added.

Founded in December 2020 by Akhil, a serial entrepreneur, his co-founder at previous startup Mohsin M, and Rohit Pande, Questt is a homework and assessment app, which understands students learning patterns and gamifies homework for them.

With two lakh students and 10,000 teachers on the platform, Questt is looking to expand its userbase and tech capabilities with the new fund raise. The startup is also looking to hire more experts, Akhil told YourStory in an interaction.

"We work in a way with students that they understand their mistakes and over time our app is able to understand their patterns," he added.

Questt claims that over time, the app replaces the need for expensive course work and allows students to spend time upskilling.

The edtech sector boomed during the pandemic. With schools closing down and people turning to online channels for education turned the fortunes for BYJU'S, its competitor Vedantu, and Unacademy.

While BYJU'S became the biggest edtech startup in India, Unacademy and Vendantu raised massive rounds entering the coveted Unicorn club.