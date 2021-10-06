[Funding alert] Equity management platform Qapita raises $15M in Series A led by East Ventures and Vulcan Capital

Qapita, provider of equity management SaaS solutions, has announced it has raised $15 million in Series A round co-led by East Ventures (Growth Fund) and Vulcan Capital, with participation from NYCA and other existing investors, including MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners.

Several existing angel investors across India, Singapore, and Indonesia, including Alto Partners, Partners of the Northstar Group, K3 Ventures, Mission Holdings, Anjali Bansal (Founder of Avaana Capital) and Sujeet Kumar (Co-founder of Udaan) invested in this round.

With the proceeds from this round, Qapita plans to add more products to its platform that will not only provide solutions for private companies and startups, but also to investors, shareholders, and employees.

The startup also plans to facilitate liquidity solutions via a digital marketplace enabling transactions for companies between their investors and employee stakeholders. With this latest round, Qapita will amplify its client base across Singapore, Indonesia, and India.

Founded in September 2019 by Ravi Ravulaparthi (CEO), Lakshman Gupta (COO), and Vamsee Mohan (CTO), Qapita’s technology platform digitises the entire captable and ESOP data of any company.

Qapita’s equity management software solves pain points relating to HR (ESOP), finance, and fundraising for private companies, investors, shareholders and employees. Its marketplace will enable secondary transactions for these stakeholders. Qapita estimates that more than $150 billion of equity will need liquidity solutions.

Speaking on the same, Ravi Ravulaparthi, CEO and Co-founder of Qapita, said,

“We are in some of the fastest growing private markets in the world. It is an incredible time to build an operating system and transaction rails for private company ownership in this region. This is about leveraging tech to enhance transparency, access, efficiency and liquidity in private markets. Team Qapita is full of gratitude to our investors, partners and well-wishers in joining us on this quest.”

The team Qapita has grown from seven people twelve months ago to about 65 people today across Singapore and India. Qapita plans to scale up talent across India, Indonesia, and Singapore in the near future.

Willson Cuaca, Co-founder and Managing Partner of East Ventures, shared, “East Ventures is excited to double down its investment in Qapita to build an operating system for private markets in this region. This platform can become the connective tissue between private companies, their employees, shareholders, and investors on all equity related matters. The startup ecosystem in Indonesia and the broader region is growing at a rapid pace. We are happy to accelerate the mission of Team Qapita in capturing this opportunity, starting with the support of our seed fund and continuing with the growth fund.”

According to Sateesh Andra, Managing Director at Endiya Partners, "India and the entire South-East Asia region already have a very vibrant startup ecosystem that is going to grow exponentially in the next few years with large capital inflows. Ravi, Lakshman, and Vamsee are mission-focussed as a team. Endiya Partners firmly believes Qapita with their comprehensive liquidity solution suite for private, high-growth companies will be the platform of choice.”