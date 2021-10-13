[Funding alert] Robotics edtech startup Wiingy raises $400K from Ritesh Agarwal’s Aroa Ventures, others

Wiingy, a platform that brings together robotics kits and 1:1 live classes on coding and advanced sciences for children aged between 5-15 years, has acquired $400,000 in angel funding round.

The round saw participation from investors such as Aroa Ventures (Family Office of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal), Abhinav Sinha (Global Chief Operating Officer, OYO), Maninder Gulati (Global, Chief Strategy Officer, OYO), Kavikrut (Chief Growth Officer, OYO), Rohit Kapoor (CEO, India-South-East Asia, OYO) and Ashish Goel (Founder CEO, Urban Ladder), along with Vineet Nanda (Founder Sift Capital) and Manish Chopra (Global Leader, Genpact).

Founded by Asit Biswal, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Wiingy aims to provide experiential co-curricular education to students in robotics and other STEM courses. The startup said its strength lies in an innovative curriculum, which enables students to learn science, coding, and hardware concepts while building robotics projects guided by live online instructors.

Wiingy has launched robotics courses as its initial offering and is looking to launch artificial intelligence, wireless networking, coding, and physics in the coming months. The startup claims to be a unique combination of multiple learning and skill development methods, including 1:1 live classes, DIY robotics kits, online and offline community events and a guided coding platform.

Asit Biswal, Founder, Wiingy, said,

“Students across age groups love our robotics courses and parents appreciate the unique hands-on experience of our courses. Our ‘Learning by building’ methodology, which is focussed on practical learning while doing experiential projects, has meant that students are deeply engaged throughout the curriculum. Our platform also enables a new set of educators who enjoy STEM teaching by connecting them with students around the globe.”

Gaurav Gulati, Head and CIO, Aroa Ventures, who led the round, added, “Robotics and advanced sciences continue to play a crucial role in our society. Its fundamentals should be instilled in students’ education to better prepare them for the new technology first world. Wiingy understands this and continues to creatively work towards strengthening the quality of the education in this space. Wiingy is on a mission to empower tomorrow’s changemakers and Aroa is glad to support them in this journey."