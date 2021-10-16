Building a Rs 300-crore Indian kitchen biz with no funding

Hailing from a typical Marwari family, Namit Bajoria began taking small steps towards his entrepreneurial journey when he was just in college.

At the age of 23, he borrowed Rs 1.30 lakh from his father to start a fax machine agency. But, over the years, Namit took bold steps, pivoting according to trends, and followed consumer demand to create a one-stop-shop for all kitchen needs.

In 2003, Namit started Kutchina Home Makers Pvt Ltd — now a Rs 300 crore company — without any external funding. And to strengthen the ‘Made in India’ move, he is shifting the business from the import model to local manufacturing.

In an interaction with SMBStory, Namit talks about how he built the company and how he is contributing to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

This week, Matrix Moments’ discussion was heavily centred around the prevailing startup environment, essentially taking stock of the current scenario. From the overheated funding situation to exits, M&A’s, remote hybrid working models, let’s find out how COVID-19 impacted all of these and more through the lens of seasoned operators and entrepreneurs. Read more.

Building a reusable launch vehicle to solve space debris problems

After finding similarities in his name with the late aerospace scientist and former President of India, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam during his high school years, entrepreneur Jainul Abedin became completely fascinated by rocket science and spacetech.

Jainul’s love for spacetech led him to launch Gorakhpur-based ﻿﻿Abyom SpaceTech and Defence﻿﻿ in 2020. The DPIIT-recognised startup is working to build reusable launch vehicles with an idea to make India's space sector fully “reusable” and save the Earth from debris. Read more.

Solving the e-waste problem

India produced over 3.23 million metric tonnes of e-waste in 2019, making it reportedly the world’s third-biggest e-waste generator after China and the US. According to a report by ASSOCHAM, India is estimated to contribute five million tonnes of e-waste by 2021.

Student entrepreneurs Saanch Madaan and Shrey Kakkar, studying in Class 11 and 12, respectively, are looking to solve this problem through Gurugram-based ﻿﻿Thinkdrip﻿﻿. Read more.

"When a customer is paying for the product, they are not just paying for the material or making charges but also for the non-farming days of our craftspersons, whose livelihood depends on it."

— Divyanshu Asopa, Founder and CEO, ﻿21 Fools

