Infinity Learn acquires edtech startup Teacherr

Infinity Learn, an edtech startup and part of the Sri Chaitanya group has acquired Teacherr, a Hyderabad based company for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2019, Teacherr is a digital platform for the teaching community where it allows them to attend professional development sessions, apply for jobs, exchange notes and best-case practices which facilitate peer-to-peer learning.

According to a statement from Infinity Learn, the partnership between the two platforms in education, with distinct and complementary offerings, will provide improved learning solutions. Besides, it is also expected to accelerate the growth plans of Infinity Learn.

Sushma Boppana, Founder & Director, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said, “The transaction is expected to generate synergies that will create the additional potential to grow and empower more teachers. Infinity Learn is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all learners. We welcome the Teacherr team on board and look forward to a more robust and driven growth trajectory.”

Teacherr has over 20,000 teachers, lecturers, professors and hobby educators are a part of this community and over 150 educational institutions have hired from the portal so far.

"We founded Teacherr because we believed that technology can be a powerful lever to make teaching more joyful and engaging — and no one embodies that more than Infinity Learn," said Varun Beluguppa, CEO and Co-founder of Teacherr.

Educational services firm Sri Chaitanya group made its foray into the education technology space with Infinity Learn, earmarking a $50 million (about Rs 370 crore) investment for the new venture in June this year.

Infinity Learn offers students free mock tests so that they can assess themselves and then work further to enhance their knowledge.

Sri Chaitanya Group of Educational Institutions is spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh with 7,00,000 learners across schools, colleges and coaching institutes.