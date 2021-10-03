Catch India's internet pioneer Sanjeev Bhikchandani at TechSparks 2021

Good Morning,

For over 30 years, Sanjeev Bhikchandani has been one of the pioneers in the internet businesses in India. He started ﻿Info Edge﻿, which runs Naukri.com, JeevanSathi.com, 99acres.com, and Shiksha.com.

Sanjeev has also been godfather, mentor, guide, and investor to several startups and placed early bets on the likes of Zomato and PolicyBazaar.

At TechSparks 2021, the 13th edition of India’s most influential technology, innovation, and leadership summit, Sanjeev will talk about the joys and pains of being a first mover in various verticals of the internet business and identifying online business trends. Join us to listen to him speak in detail about the Info Edge Venture Fund, the Zomato IPO success, among several other things.

The six-day virtual event, which will be held between October 25 and October 30, will see leaders from around the globe, including Steve Wozniak, who is credited for single-handedly designing the first personal computer.

The event will see a confluence of leaders from India’s startup ecosystem and entrepreneurs from around the world, including:

Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO, Swiggy

Byju Raveendran, Co-founder and CEO, BYJU’S

Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy

Dr RS Sharma, CEO and Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration National Health Authority

Sameer Nigam, Co-founder, PhonePe

Sakshi Chopra, MD, Sequoia Capital

Varsha Tagore, MD, Qualcomm Ventures India

Kunal Kapoor, Co-founder, Ketto

Geetha Manjunath, Founder and CEO, Niramai

Ryan Hoover, Founder, Product Hunt, and many more.

You can sign up for updates on TechSparks 2021 or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

The Interview

On August 25, 2021, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the Drone Rules 2021. Within three weeks, the Ministry also approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components allocating a total amount of Rs 120 crore.

In an exclusive interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation shared how this scheme will help startups deal with the challenges around drones across areas such as funding, clarity of vision, policies and regulations.

Editor’s Pick: Weekly funding roundup

The month of October has begun on a very positive note for the Indian startup ecosystem, with the first week seeing a total of 39 deals and total funding of $1.2 billion.

The big chunk of this funding amount came from three unicorns – Meesho, Ola Electric, and Vedantu, the latter recently crossing the billion-dollar valuation mark after an investment of $100 million. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Screening patients for cancer

When Shubhendra Singh Thakur encountered oral cancer patients at Tukdoji Cancer Hospital in Nagpur, it occurred to him that diseases are not the problem; the difficulty is not getting timely diagnosis. This led him to team up with Dr Deovrat Bedge and start Erlysign.

The Nagpur-based biotechnology startup is developing the next generation of early-stage diagnostics solutions and medical devices for the early detection of multiple cancers. Read more.

News & Updates

Technology-enabled B2B commerce and financial services platform OfBusiness has raised $200 million in Series F led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Matrix Partners India, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Falcon Edge Capital, at a valuation topping $3 billion.

Employment increased by 8.5 million in September, led by the salaried jobs category, as the unemployment rate declined to 6.9 percent during the month, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said. The labour participation rate increased from 40.5 percent to 40.7 percent.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“The India B2B markets across intermediaries, financial services, and manufacturers are fast consolidating, driven by technology and access to efficient debt capital.”

— Asish Mohapatra, CEO and Co-founder, OfBusiness

