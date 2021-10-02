[Weekly funding roundup] Venture investments into startups cross $1B

The month of October has begun on a very positive note for the Indian startup ecosystem, with the total venture funding crossing $1 billion and another startup entered the unicorn club.

The first week of October saw totally 39 deals, with the total funding amounting to $1.2 billion. The big chunk of this funding amount came from three unicorns – Meesho, Ola Electric, and Vedantu.

Vedantu founders (from left): Anand Prakash, Pulkit Jain and Vamsi Krisha

The overall funding momentum continues to remain upbeat and the country's startup ecosystem is expected to end the year with a strong finish.

Key deals

Social commerce startup Meesho raised $570 million at a valuation of $4.9 billion led by Fidelity and B Capital Group.

Ola Electric raised over $200 million led by Falcon Edge, Softbank, and others at a valuation of $3 billion.

Edtech startup Vedantu raised $100 million at a valuation of $1 billion, led by ABC World Asia with participation from Coatue, Tiger Global etc.

CredAvenue, a debt platform, raised $90 million led by Sequoia Capital, co-led by Lightspeed, TVS Capital Funds, and Lightrock.

Other transactions

Fintech startup Capital Float raised $50 million led by Lightrock India, with participation from super angels.

Healthtech startup mfine raised $48 million co-led by Moore Strategic Ventures and BEENEXT, with participation from existing investors.

Cloud telephony startup Exotel raised $35 million from IIFL AMC, Sistema Asia Fund, CX Partners, and Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund.

Diagnostic lab chain Sterling Accuris raised $34 million from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia.

B2B platform bijnis raised $30 million led by Westbridge Capital, with participation from InfoEdge, Matrix Partners India and Sequoia India.

Wealth management platform Sanctum Wealth raised Rs 78 crore from the Xander Group.

EV startup Zypp Electric raised $7 million co-led by 9Unicorns and Anthill Ventures.

Fintech startup Homeville raised $7 million from 9Unicorns, Varanium NexGen Fund, JITO Angel Network, and others.

Akudo, a fintech startup, raised $4.2 million led by Y Combinator, JAFCO Asia, Incubate Fund India, and AET Fund.

Agri-commerce startup SuperZop raised $4 million from Incofin’s India Progress Fund.

Astrome, a deeptech startup, raised $3.4 million led by IAN Fund; Urania Ventures (Germany); and Lakshmi Narayanan, Founder, Cognizant.

﻿F&B brand focused startup VRO Hospitality raised $3 million led by CreedCap Asia Advisors, along with other angel investors.

﻿Healthcare startup Glamyo Health﻿ raised $3 million led by Ananta Capital.

Edtech startup 88academics raised $3 million led by Aarin Capital Partners.

Crypto startup Coinshift raised $2.5 million from Sequoia Capital India and others.

Healthtech startup ﻿ConnectedH raised $2.3 million led by Kalaari Capital and Incubate Fund India.

Fintech startup CashBook raised $2.3 million led by JAM and Better Tomorrow Ventures.

Fantasy Akhada, an online sports platform, raised $2 million led by Prime Securities and others.

Fintech startup The Money Club raised $1.7 million from SOSV and Venture Catalysts.

Tech startup PredictiVu raised $1.5 million led by Market Xcel Data Matrix.

Fitness startup ﻿Alpha Coach raised $1.25 million led by Jani Ventures.

Tech startup Manch Technologies raised $1.1 million led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.

Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe raised $1 million led by LetsVenture.

Crypto focused startup Strip Finance raised $500,000 from multiple investors.

Mentza, a conversational learning startup, raised $400,000 led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Training startup Cusmat raised $100,000 led by We Founder Circle.

The following startups raised undisclosed rounds of funding: Upgame, Sochcast, Pumpumpum, and Aquatein.

India connect

India and US-based tech startup Acceldata raised $35 million led by Insight Partners, with participation from March Capital and others.

US and India-based HR tech startup Leena AI raised $30 million led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Singapore and Bengaluru-based blockchain startup Merkle Science raised $5.75 million led by Darrow Holdings.

Edtech startup byteXL, with offices in India and the US, raised $200,000 in an angel round.

M&A

Jubilant Foodworks acquired 25.02 percent stake in nutrition product startup Wellversed Health for Rs 10 crore.

Bengaluru-based 10Club acquired sports and fitness equipment brand Skudgear.

Cloud video surveillance company Eagle Eye Networks acquired AI surveillance startup Uncanny Vision.