Meet Steve 'The Woz' Wozniak at TechSparks 2021, India's largest startup-tech conference

If there’s any last word in technology, it has to be Steve Wozniak’s. The voice of a person who is credited for single-handedly designing the first personal computer for humankind can only be resounding and reassuring amid the paradigm shift in systems and institutions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The journey of a ‘computer geek’ who went on to become a ‘cult icon’ has no parallel in the history of modern technology. An inspiration to millions, Steve’s story serves as a role model for budding entrepreneurs and technology disruptors of tomorrow.

"I am Steve Wozniak and I will be speaking at YourStory's flagship startup tech conference TechSparks 2021.

A Silicon Valley icon, technology entrepreneur and philanthropist for more than 40 years, Steve was instrumental in shaping the industry with his design of Apple’s first line of products. Steve also influenced the popular Macintosh.

In 1976, Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer Inc. with Steve’s Apple I personal computer. The following year, he introduced his Apple II personal computer, featuring a central processing unit, a keyboard, colour graphics, and a floppy disk drive.

The Apple II was integral in launching the personal computer industry. He is listed as the sole inventor of four Apple patents.

In 2000, Steve was inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame, and was awarded the prestigious Heinz Award for Technology, The Economy and Employment for “single-handedly designing the first personal computer, and redirected his lifelong passion for mathematics and electronics towards lighting the fires of excitement for education in grade school students and their teachers.”

That’s not all. Steve founded the company Unuson, an abbreviation of “unite us in song”, which sponsored US Festivals in 1982 and 1983. Initially intended to celebrate evolving technologies, the festivals ended up as a ‘technology exposition and a rock festival’ , intersecting music, computers, and culture.

In 2017, Steve co-founded Woz U — a postsecondary education and training platform focused on software engineering and technology development. He has also recently co-founded Efforce — which leverages disparate applications of blockchain technology.

The author of iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon (Norton Publishing), his New York Times best-selling autobiography

(With inputs from the official bio of Steve Wozniak updated on 09/09/2020 as published in woz.org)

