Jio Haptik launches WhatsApp-based business platform for SMBs

Jio Haptik Technologies, the AI customer experience platform, has announced the launch of Interakt, an app that enables SMBs to manage their entire business on WhatsApp.

This is the first product created by Haptik that focuses on the SMB and MSME economy in India. Through Interakt, businesses can get a dedicated WhatsApp business number which they can use to communicate with their customers for product inquiries, customer care, alerts and notifications, assisted sales, and more.

Interakt has been built on top of the official WhatsApp business API and provides a tool for business owners to get their own WhatsApp business number, manage conversations at scale with a shared inbox — web and mobile, and engage customers with notification management, in addition to providing out of the box integration with Shopify.

Aakrit Vaish , CEO and Co-founder, Haptik

The app was launched for early access a few months ago and already has more than 500 businesses using it, including prominent D2C brands such as The Pillow Company, Bare Anatomy, Superbottoms, Flo Mattress, Sleepy Owl, Priyaasi, and more. Interakt plans to grow this number by 10x over the next six to 12 months.

“WhatsApp is already the default platform for people in India to shop directly from brands and small businesses,” said Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO of Haptik, adding, “However, it can get challenging for businesses to manage these interactions at scale. We believe there will be a time when WhatsApp will become the largest channel for such transactions, even bigger than the web. We have built Interakt to power this new conversational commerce economy.”

The app offers quick integrations with popular e-stores, CRMs, and business apps like Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Zoho, Google Sheets, and more. Interakt app is available for download on Android/iOS app stores, and exclusively for the Shopify merchants on the Shopify App Store.

Interakt will be run as a separate independent business line by Jio Haptik. The company’s enterprise customers also have access to the tool to run campaigns and send notifications. Upcoming features of Interakt include automated responses, catalogue creation, advanced analytics, integrations with payment gateways, and more.