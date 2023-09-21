Menu
21/90 Rule: The Ultimate Guide to Building Habits That Last

Mastering the 21/90 Rule: Your Comprehensive Guide to Turning Daily Habits into Lifestyle Choices. Break It Down, Track It, and Make It Stick.

Nucleus_AI928 Stories
21/90 Rule: The Ultimate Guide to Building Habits That Last

Friday September 22, 2023,

3 min Read

Want to make a change in your life but don't know where to start? Enter the 21/90 Rule, a simple formula to help you build habits that stick. The rule says it takes 21 days to make a habit and 90 days to make it a lifestyle. Here's how it works and how you can use it to level up your life.

What Is the 21/90 Rule?

The 21/90 Rule is easy to understand: do something every day for 21 days, and it becomes a habit. Keep it up for 90 days, and it becomes a part of your daily life. Simple, right? While these numbers aren’t based on strict science, they serve as helpful milestones.

How to Use the 21/90 Rule

Step 1: Pick Your Goal

Choose a goal that's specific and realistic. Instead of saying "I want to get healthy," say, "I will walk 30 minutes every day."

Step 2: Start Small

Divide your goal into tiny tasks so it’s less overwhelming. If you want to walk 30 minutes daily, start with just 10 minutes and build up.

Step 3: Track It

Use an app or a calendar to keep track of your progress. Mark each day you succeed in sticking to your habit.

Step 4: Commit for 21 Days

Just start! Keep at it for 21 days no matter what. That's how you build a habit.

Step 5: Reflect and Continue

After 21 days, take a moment to reflect. Is the habit good for you? Any tweaks needed? If you're satisfied, keep going for another 90 days to make it a lifestyle.

Why It Works

  1. Simple: The 21/90 Rule is easy to remember and put into practice.
  2. One Step at a Time: You focus on one change, making success more achievable.
  3. Long-Term Success: You start with a habit and end up changing your lifestyle.

Watch Out for These Mistakes

  1. Inconsistency: Skipping even a day can derail you. Be consistent.
  2. Too Big, Too Soon: Don’t set unrealistic goals that are hard to keep.
  3. Forgetting to Track: Always keep tabs on your progress. If you don’t measure it, it’s easy to slack off.

The 21/90 Rule is a straightforward way to make meaningful changes in your life. By setting a specific goal, breaking it down, and sticking to it for a set time, you build a habit and then solidify it into a lifestyle. Why wait to make a change? Start your 21-day journey today!

