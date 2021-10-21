[Jobs Roundup] Fresh from its $251M fundraise, fintech unicorn CRED is hiring across these roles

Earlier this week, Kunal Shah-founded fintech unicorn ﻿CRED﻿ raised $251 million in a Series E round of funding at a valuation of $4.01 billion.

The round was co-led by existing backers Tiger Global and Falcon Edge, and also saw new investors— Marshall Wace and Steadfast— bet on the startup. Existing investors such as DST Global, Insight Partners, Coatue, Sofina, RTP, and Dragoneer also increased their investments in CRED, according to sources.

The latest funding round almost doubles CRED's valuation. The startup entered the unicorn club in April this year at a $2.2 billion valuation with a $215 million fund raise from Falcon Edge and Coatue Management. Earlier in January, CRED was valued at around $800 million.

This is the third fundraise for CRED so far in 2021, with the startup securing fresh capital January and April this year.

Founded in 2018, CRED is a credit card payment platform that rewards users with points for paying their bills. It has expanded its portfolio of services to include rent payments and personal loans as it seeks to become a full-fledged financial services provider.

As an iOS developer, the individual will be responsible for the development and maintenance of the CRED App aimed at iOS mobile devices, translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code, ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the CRED App, mentor other engineers, define technical culture and more.

