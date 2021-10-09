Mukesh Ambani joins Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk in world’s exclusive $100B club

Asia’s richest person and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has now joined Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in the world’s most exclusive wealth club, with a fortune of at least $100 billion.

Ambani entered the rarefied group of 11 men as his conglomerate’s stock climbed to a record high on Friday. Ambani's net worth now stands at $100.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after his wealth increased by $23.8 billion this year.

Earlier in June, Ambani unveiled an ambitious push into green energy with a planned investment of about $10 billion over three years. The mogul said last month his company would “aggressively” pursue production of cheaper green hydrogen.

The plan aligns with the government's ambitions of turning India into a global hub for green hydrogen production and exports by 2047 for India to achieve self-reliance in energy.

In his speech on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “For India to progress, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy independence is necessary. India has to take a pledge that it will be energy independent by the year we celebrate the 100th year of Independence."

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani, Founder of coal-power and renewable energy conglomerate Adani Group, has added $39.5 billion to his fortune this year, showing promise to become the next entry to the club from India.