Ola CFO and COO to leave the mobility unicorn

Ride-hailing unicorn ﻿Ola﻿ has announced a restructuring of the management with its chief financial officer (CFO) and chief operating officer (COO) leaving the company.

Swayam Saurabh, who was the CFO, and COO Gaurav Porwal will be leaving the company as announced by founder Bhavish Aggarwal in an internal mail reviewed by YourStory.

Swayam joined Ola in April this year as the CFO while Gaurav was the COO of the global mobility at Ola since last year with interim charges of Ola Foods and Ola Fleets.

At the same time, GR Arun Kumar, the group CFO, will be looking into all the finance functions. “Arun will continue to run the finance function across the group and all the key finance leaders at Ola will now report directly to him,” the e-mail noted.

Arun's responsibilities will also include the finance functions of Ola Electric, the company's EV venture.

Ola has also announced a reshuffling of roles of executives Vinay Chawla and Anshul Khandelwal.

“Vinay who is building our deliveries business will take on the additional responsibilities for the driver and supply ecosystem of our mobility platform due to the strong synergies between these businesses. It will enable us to further improve driver experience and utilisation. Anshul, who leads marketing will take on the additional responsibility to drive revenue as well,” the e-mail noted.

These changes at Ola come at a time when the company is reportedly looking at an initial public offering (IPO).

The e-mail noted that these changes will enable the company to capture the opportunities as it looks towards the next phase of growth.

“Over the last year, we have re-architected our mobility business to be much more robust and structurally efficient, enabling strong growth and a rapid return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Our vehicle commerce business, Ola Cars, has scaled up rapidly to become a large operation, and our Delivery and Financial Services businesses are at key inflection points,” the e-mail noted.

