OPPO India launches programme to mentor startups in India

Oppo on Monday announced the launch of its Elevate Program in India through which the smartphone maker aims to mentor startups that have the potential to bring the next big technological change in the industry.

Through a robust partnership, the Oppo Elevate Program will help young startups with the some very interesting ideas to enter a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation, a statement said.

This programme will offer professional advice, support, and opportunity to leverage Oppo's products, resources, and distribution channels to take off their innovation along with investment opportunities, it added.

Representational Image

"The Oppo Elevate program is an extraordinary opportunity for us to meet and work with some of India's most adventurous and talented young innovators. We believe in promoting beauty, imagination, and humanity via technology, and this programme is the right fit for young innovators to show us their version of the same," Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head at OPPO India, said.

As part of this programme, Oppo India will work with institutes, incubators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to promote the exchange and integration of innovative technology research and development by "providing a platform for startups to skill-up and grow".